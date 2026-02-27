Connect with us

Kajwang Terms Magwanga’s Resignation a ‘Disappointing Divorce,’ Urges Reflection in Homa Bay Leadership

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang has expressed regret over the resignation of Homa Bay Deputy Governor Joseph Oyugi Magwanga, describing the split in the county leadership as a “disappointing divorce.”

In a statement, Kajwang said he learned of Magwanga’s resignation and its acceptance by Governor Gladys Wanga with regret.

He recalled that the Wanga–Magwanga ticket in the 2022 General Election was crafted by Raila Odinga and brought together former rivals in what was seen as a unifying political move for the county.

Kajwang noted that he played a central role in uniting the team during the election period and had hoped the partnership would usher in a new era of hope and development for Homa Bay.

“As a matchmaker, and on behalf of many who believed in the duo, this divorce is disappointing,” he said, adding that reconciliation would have been preferable before the decision became final.

The senator thanked Magwanga for his service to the people of Homa Bay and urged Governor Wanga to reflect on the underlying issues that led to the fallout. He warned that unless substantive concerns are addressed, similar challenges could arise in the future.

Kajwang emphasized that leaders from the county had given the administration space to implement its development agenda, urging a renewed focus on efficient, people-centered governance.

“Let us harvest this goodwill and invest in an efficient and people-focused government. The people must come first, not the leaders,” he stated.

