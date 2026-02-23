KAA denies security breach at Kisumu Airport after ‘goons’ claims by Sifuna-led opposition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has denied allegations that unauthorized individuals infiltrated Kisumu International Airport, insisting that security remained intact and fully operational despite claims by opposition leaders of intimidation and safety risks.

In a statement issued Sunday, KAA said it had taken note of social media reports alleging security lapses and the presence of goons within the airport premises on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

The authority dismissed the claims as misleading and reaffirmed that access control measures were strictly enforced in accordance with national civil aviation security regulations.

“At no time were unauthorized individuals, groups, or organized unlawful elements present within the airport premises,” KAA said, adding that airport security protocols remained fully functional throughout the period in question.

KAA further stated that the Airport Security Committee and the Border Management Committee, working jointly with state security agencies, maintained full situational awareness and operational control.

According to the authority, airport operations proceeded normally without disruption, and there was no breach of security, disturbance, or compromise to passenger safety, aircraft operations, or airport infrastructure.

KAA also clarified that images circulating online purporting to show security incidents at the airport were taken outside the airport perimeter and therefore fell beyond its jurisdiction.

The authority reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of aviation security, safety, and operational integrity in line with national regulations and international aviation standards.

‘Targeted’

The statement follows remarks by Edwin Sifuna-led ODM faction leaders, who claimed that goons had been deployed at Kisumu International Airport to target opposition figures, raising concerns about passenger safety.

Sifuna further alleged that commercial airlines shared the group’s travel details with officials from the Ministry of Interior, exposing them to potential threats.

He said the leaders altered their travel plans after receiving intelligence warnings and instead landed at Kakamega Airport.

Babu Owino (Embakasi East MP) and Caleb Amisi (Saboti MP) echoed the claims, accusing government-linked actors of sponsoring individuals to disrupt their travel and calling for an explanation from KAA and airlines.

“This is Kisumu Airport yesterday (Saturday) morning. Goons sponsored by the government to attack us as we land. The airlines seem to have shared our tickets with goons. How safe are passengers?” Amisi questioned.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo dismissed the accusations, warning against attempts to incite unrest or exploit young people for political purposes.

He said the government would not tolerate individuals seeking to create instability for political publicity.