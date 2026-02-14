Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

March 25, 2024 | CRJ Winfridah Mokaya takes oath of office at the Supreme Court/Judiciary Press

JUDICIARY

Judiciary Orders Virtual Hearings at Thika Environment and Land Court Over Health Risks

The CRJ disclosed that the current court premises are also being used by the Kiambu County Government as a parking area for garbage collection trucks, resulting in a persistent foul odour and hygiene concerns.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya has announced risk mitigation measures at the Environment and Land Court in Thika following serious health and safety concerns arising from ongoing construction work and poor environmental conditions at the court premises.

In a statement, Mokaya directed that the court will prioritize virtual hearings and the virtual delivery of rulings and judgments for matters suitable for remote handling “to reduce physical exposure to the affected environment while sustaining access to justice.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She further revealed that consultations are ongoing to identify a suitable alternative venue and practical modalities to ensure orderly scheduling, security and user-friendliness.

The Chief Registrar of the Judiciary (CRJ) disclosed that the current court premises are also being used by the Kiambu County Government as a parking area for garbage collection trucks, resulting in a persistent foul odour and hygiene concerns.

A Court Users Committee (CUC) meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026, bringing together representatives from the Judiciary, the Bar, the County Government, security agencies and other justice sector stakeholders to chart a comprehensive way forward.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Nairobi Women Stage Valentine Tribute to Sakaja, Hail Dishi na County and Table Widows Bill

“Apart from Dishi na County, over 4,000 young men and women have been employed under the Green Army to clean the city. Markets are...

46 minutes ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Wetang’ula Urges Leaders to Embrace Unity, Reject Divisive Rhetoric

"Even as we enter the 2027 period, every politician is urged to remember we have a Nation to preserve. Politics should not make us...

51 minutes ago

FUEL PRICES

Super Petrol Drops to Sh178, Diesel to Sh167 in latest EPRA review

EPRA said the reductions were largely driven by lower international landed costs of imported fuel products. 

3 hours ago

Aviation

“Brace for tumultuous week,” Aviation Workers tell KCAA on impending strike

"So to anybody and everybody who cares, we are going to have a tumultuous week, I just want to ask you to prepare; it...

3 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC, FBI unveils Modern Interview Facilities in Nakuru

The project forms part of the Commission’s broader strategy to strengthen investigative capacity, enhance evidence integrity, and align its operations with international best practice.

4 hours ago

Drought Mitigation

Government Assures Adequate Food Reserves Amid Worsening Drought

“I assure the people of Kenya that the government will not spare any resources to make sure we don’t lose human life and mitigate...

4 hours ago

Aviation

Kenya Airways Returns Aircraft to Service After Major Maintenance

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways, has announced the return to service of one of its aircraft following the successful...

4 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Kisumu MCA offers rare Valentine’s Day support to women food vendors

Onyango added that the distribution targeted vulnerable traders affected by rising commodity prices, particularly the cost of wheat flour, which has strained profit margins...

5 hours ago