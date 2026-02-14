Judiciary Orders Virtual Hearings at Thika Environment and Land Court Over Health Risks

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya has announced risk mitigation measures at the Environment and Land Court in Thika following serious health and safety concerns arising from ongoing construction work and poor environmental conditions at the court premises.

In a statement, Mokaya directed that the court will prioritize virtual hearings and the virtual delivery of rulings and judgments for matters suitable for remote handling “to reduce physical exposure to the affected environment while sustaining access to justice.”

She further revealed that consultations are ongoing to identify a suitable alternative venue and practical modalities to ensure orderly scheduling, security and user-friendliness.

The Chief Registrar of the Judiciary (CRJ) disclosed that the current court premises are also being used by the Kiambu County Government as a parking area for garbage collection trucks, resulting in a persistent foul odour and hygiene concerns.

A Court Users Committee (CUC) meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026, bringing together representatives from the Judiciary, the Bar, the County Government, security agencies and other justice sector stakeholders to chart a comprehensive way forward.