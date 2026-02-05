Connect with us

Johnstone Muthama and Senator Agnes Kavindu Mourn the Death of Their Son

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5-Parliamentary Service Commission commissioner Johnstone Muthama and his ex wife Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu are mourning the death of their son, Moses Muthama.

The loss was confirmed on Thursday by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, who sent a message of condolence to Senator Kavindu and her family, saying he stood with them in prayer and solidarity during the period of mourning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu Muthama and her family during this difficult time. We are deeply sorry for the loss of her son, Moses,” Wambua said.

In a statement, the family said Moses developed breathing complications and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead as doctors attempted to resuscitate him.

Details of the funeral arrangements were yet to be announced by the family.

This comes days after Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago has lost his mother, Mama Esther Lelei.

The family confirmed that she died at Eldoret Hospital while undergoing treatment.  Following her death, many leaders have joined the family in mourning the passing of Mama Esther.

Among those who sent their condolences are Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii and his deputy, Evans Kapkea.

“On behalf of the County Government and the great people of Uasin Gishu, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to Senator Jackson Mandago and his family on the passing of his beloved mother, Esther Lelei,” Bii said in his condolence message to Mandago.

Bii said Mama Esther had lived a life marked by remarkable compassion, strength and selfless devotion to her family and community.

He wished the family comfort and peace during this difficult time.

“We stand with the family in prayers and support during this difficult time,” he said.

