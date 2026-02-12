Connect with us

IshowSpeed in Kenya on January 11, 2026.

Kenya

Ishowspeed Says Kenya Amazed Him Most After 30,000 Fans Show Up to Welcome Him

Speed said he was stunned when more than 30,000 fans turned up in the city just to catch a glimpse of him.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – American internet sensation IShowSpeed has revealed that Kenya left the biggest impression on him during his recent international tour, saying he was overwhelmed by the massive reception he received in Nairobi.

“Kenya amazed me the most,” he said, expressing gratitude to the thousands of supporters who flooded the streets to welcome him.

Videos circulating online showed huge crowds gathering in Nairobi’s Central Business District, chanting his name and waving as he made public appearances. The turnout forced tight security measures as police and event organizers struggled to manage the surging crowds.

Fans climbed onto buildings and lined up along major streets just to see the popular streamer, creating one of the largest public receptions for a digital content creator in Kenya.

Speed’s visit to Kenya is part of his broader engagement with fans across Africa, where his popularity has grown rapidly thanks to his energetic live streams, football content, and viral moments.

Kenyan fans, many of them young people, turned out in large numbers, highlighting the country’s strong digital culture and the growing influence of global online personalities.

Clips from the visit quickly trended on TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), with many users describing the reception as historic.

Some fans called it proof that Kenya has one of the strongest online communities in Africa.

The overwhelming turnout also reflects Kenya’s vibrant youth demographic and its strong engagement with global entertainment trends.

For Speed, the experience appears unforgettable.

“I didn’t expect that many people,” he reportedly said, still visibly shocked by the crowd size.

