Irũngũ Houghton to Step Down as Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director in 2026

During his tenure, Amnesty Kenya expanded to 165 Circles of Conscience across 35 counties, dramatically strengthening grassroots human rights advocacy and embedding the movement at community level.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Irũngũ Houghton will step down as Executive Director of Amnesty International Kenya in June 2026, ending an eight-year tenure that the organisation’s Board has described as transformational for Kenya’s human rights movement.

In a statement announcing the leadership transition, Amnesty International Kenya said Houghton leaves behind a stronger, democratic and financially resilient organisation, with membership growing eightfold during his leadership.

The organisation also recorded major gains in financial sustainability, with its budget increasing by 150 per cent, supported by diversified funding streams including member subscriptions, individual donations, and multi-year partnerships.

Beyond growth metrics, Amnesty credited Houghton with leading the organisation’s transition from an International Secretariat office into a fully independent, democratic and member-governed national Section. This included strengthening governance systems and establishing a member-elected Board.

Amnesty International Kenya Board Chairperson Dr Stellah Bosire said Houghton’s leadership helped position the organisation as one of the country’s most influential human rights voices.

“For nearly a decade, our award-winning campaigns against police brutality, discrimination, digital rights violations and restrictions on peaceful protest have been a beacon of hope for many Kenyans,” Bosire said.

She added that his visible and courageous leadership elevated Amnesty Kenya’s standing both nationally and within the global Amnesty movement.

The Board has launched a professional, competitive and transparent recruitment process to identify the next Executive Director, with the outcome expected later in 2026. The organisation said the transition reflects institutional maturity and stability.

Responding to the announcement, Houghton said he was leaving with a deep sense of pride.

“When I joined in January 2018, I committed to growing membership, diversifying funding, strengthening campaigns, and guiding Amnesty Kenya to independence. We have delivered on every one of those promises,” he said.

Houghton added that while he will leave the Executive Director’s role, he remains committed to Amnesty’s mission as a lifelong member and supporter.

Houghton’s departure comes amid shrinking civic space, growing threats to constitutional freedoms, and what Amnesty has previously described as the erosion of the international human rights system.

“At such a moment, Amnesty remains a vital force and a moral compass for us all,” he said.

