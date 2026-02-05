Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

IOM Kenya said Ncube’s accreditation highlights the enduring collaboration between UN Migration and Kenya as the country advances its human mobility and regional integration agenda/IOM Kenya

NATIONAL NEWS

IOM reaffirms partnership with Kenya to advance human mobility and migration governance

IOM Kenya, led by Nomagugu Ncube, reaffirms partnership with Kenya to advance human mobility, regional integration, and protection of migrants and refugees.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 — The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has reaffirmed its partnership with Kenya following the presentation of credentials by its new Chief of Mission, Nomagugu Ncube, to Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi.

In a statement on Thursday, IOM Kenya said Ncube’s accreditation highlights the enduring collaboration between UN Migration and Kenya as the country advances its human mobility and regional integration agenda.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“IOM remains committed to supporting Kenya’s human mobility and regional integration agenda,” the organization said, noting that the partnership plays a critical role in shaping migration governance and development outcomes.

Speaking after presenting her credentials, Ncube said she was honoured to take up the role and serve the people of Kenya.

“Honoured to have the opportunity to serve the people of Kenya in advancing migration as a social and economic enabler, and advancing the protection of people on the move,” she said.

IOM Kenya works closely with the Government of Kenya, development partners, the private sector, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to harness the opportunities of migration while addressing its challenges.

The organization provides support to migrants, vulnerable communities, and refugees, focusing on safe, orderly, and humane migration.

IOM is guided by the principle that well-managed migration benefits both migrants and society. Its work spans saving lives, protecting people on the move, driving durable solutions to displacement, and facilitating pathways for regular migration.

Established in 1951, IOM is the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration.

Globally, it has 174 member states, eight observer states, and offices in over 100 countries, providing policy advice and operational support to governments and migrants while promoting international cooperation on migration issues.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

UN Chief warns of ‘grave moment’ as New START Nuclear Treaty expires

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warns that the expiry of the New START Treaty leaves the world without limits on US and Russian nuclear arsenals.

6 hours ago

AI

UN chief submits list of individuals for AI scientific panel

The panel will provide an authoritative reference point at a moment when reliable, unbiased understanding of AI has never been more critical, he told...

15 hours ago

Africa

Kenya, UNICEF deepen ties to boost child protection

Kenya is tightening its partnership with UNICEF after talks between Mudavadi and senior UN officials focused on children, education, and humanitarian needs.

4 days ago

Kenya

“Forget ANC, Rally Behind UDA,” Mudavadi Tells Supporters Amid Court Ruling

Mudavadi said ANC had completed its political journey and no longer exists as an operational party.

5 days ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya, IGAD push Daua River Basin dam to transform Mandera Triangle

Kenya, IGAD and Mandera County are pushing the Daua River Basin project, including a proposed mega dam, to boost irrigation, food security and regional...

January 29, 2026

Haiti Mission

Haiti TPC leadership visits GSF as gang suppression efforts intensify

Haiti President Laurent Saint-Cyr and PM Fils-Aimé visit the GSF headquarters to strengthen gang suppression efforts amid rising political and security tensions.

January 28, 2026

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, India reaffirm strong ties at 77th Republic Day celebration in Nairobi

Kenya and India celebrate the 77th Republic Day, underscoring deep historical ties, expanding strategic partnership, trade, development cooperation, and people-to-people connections.

January 27, 2026

Africa

AUC Chair Welcomes Kenya’s new Permanent Representative, Galma Boru

Kenya’s new Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Galma Boru, presents credentials to AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, reaffirming support for AU reforms...

January 26, 2026