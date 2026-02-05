Connect with us

Acting IEBC CEO Ledama Sunkuli/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC appoints Ledama Sunkuli as Acting CEO following Marjan Hussein’s exit

IEBC has appointed Director of Electoral Operations Moses Ledama Sunkuli as Acting CEO and Commission Secretary following Marjan Hussein’s exit.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has appointed Director of Electoral Operations Moses Ledama Sunkuli as the Acting Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary, effective immediately.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the electoral body said Sunkuli will serve in an acting capacity for six months or until the recruitment and appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer is concluded, following the exit of the former office holder.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said the appointment is intended to ensure continuity in the Commission’s operations at a critical period as it prepares for upcoming electoral and institutional processes.

“Mr Sunkuli brings extensive experience and deep institutional knowledge, having served the Commission in a senior operational role,” Ethekon said.

Before his appointment, Sunkuli was in charge of electoral operations — a core department responsible for the planning, coordination and execution of elections and referenda, voter registration, boundary-related activities and electoral logistics.

The appointment comes days after former CEO Marjan Hussein resigned, revealing that he had mutually agreed with the Commission to proceed on a structured transition from office.

Hussein, who joined the Commission in 2015, initially served as Deputy Commission Secretary before rising through the ranks to become Chief Executive Officer.

Recruitment Process Underway

The Commission said it has already initiated steps to fast-track the recruitment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary, stressing that the acting appointment is a temporary measure to guarantee a smooth transition.

“The Commission is committed to ensuring a seamless transition while maintaining the highest standards of excellence in service delivery to the Kenyan people,” the statement read.

The Chief Executive Officer also serves as the Commission Secretary — a powerful administrative position responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, finances, staff management and the implementation of decisions made by the commissioners.

Sunkuli’s appointment comes amid heightened public scrutiny of the IEBC, with stakeholders closely watching how the Commission stabilises its leadership and rebuilds public confidence ahead of future electoral events.

According to the Commission, the six-month window is expected to provide sufficient time to conclude a competitive recruitment process while preserving institutional memory and operational capacity.

IEBC headquarters are based at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi, where the acting CEO has assumed office with immediate effect.

