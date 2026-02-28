How to See the Rare Planetary Parade After Sunset

​NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – Skywatchers are in for a rare celestial treat this weekend as six planets align in the western sky shortly after sunset, forming what astronomers call a “planetary parade.”

On Saturday evening, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will appear grouped along the same general arc of the sky — a striking configuration that promises to captivate both seasoned astronomers and casual observers alike.

​The Kenya Space Agency says the best time to observe the alignment will be just after sunset, when the sky is dark enough for planets to shine clearly but before they dip below the horizon.

​”To enhance your viewing experience, use a telescope or astronomy apps such as Stellarium to help identify the planets and navigate the night sky with ease,” KSA said in a statement.

The Agency established in 2017 to promote, regulate, and coordinate Kenya’s space sector, focusing on utilizing space technology for Earth observation, communication, and navigation.

Venus and Jupiter are expected to be the easiest to spot with the naked eye, shining prominently in the twilight. Mercury and Saturn may be visible under favorable conditions, while Uranus and Neptune will likely require binoculars or a telescope due to their distance and faintness.

​A planetary parade occurs because the planets orbit the Sun in roughly the same plane, known as the ecliptic. From Earth’s perspective, this can occasionally create the appearance of a lineup across the sky.