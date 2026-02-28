Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Six planets will align in the western sky after sunset, creating a rare and spectacular celestial display

Aerospace Development

How to See the Rare Planetary Parade After Sunset

​A planetary parade occurs because the planets orbit the Sun in roughly the same plane, known as the ecliptic.

Published

​NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – Skywatchers are in for a rare celestial treat this weekend as six planets align in the western sky shortly after sunset, forming what astronomers call a “planetary parade.”

On Saturday evening, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will appear grouped along the same general arc of the sky — a striking configuration that promises to captivate both seasoned astronomers and casual observers alike.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

​The Kenya Space Agency says the best time to observe the alignment will be just after sunset, when the sky is dark enough for planets to shine clearly but before they dip below the horizon.

​”To enhance your viewing experience, use a telescope or astronomy apps such as Stellarium to help identify the planets and navigate the night sky with ease,” KSA said in a statement.

The Agency established in 2017 to promote, regulate, and coordinate Kenya’s space sector, focusing on utilizing space technology for Earth observation, communication, and navigation.

Venus and Jupiter are expected to be the easiest to spot with the naked eye, shining prominently in the twilight. Mercury and Saturn may be visible under favorable conditions, while Uranus and Neptune will likely require binoculars or a telescope due to their distance and faintness.

​A planetary parade occurs because the planets orbit the Sun in roughly the same plane, known as the ecliptic. From Earth’s perspective, this can occasionally create the appearance of a lineup across the sky.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Gunmen Kill Police Officer in Raid in Kakamega Police Post, Flee with Two Rifles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 — A police officer was shot dead and three others injured after gunmen attacked a rural patrol base in Kakamega...

26 minutes ago

Top stories

EACC Recovers Sh12 mn Karatina Police Housing Land After 13-year Legal Battle

The court’s adoption of the consent order brings the protracted dispute to a close and clears the way for the land to be used...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kajwang Terms Magwanga’s Resignation a ‘Disappointing Divorce,’ Urges Reflection in Homa Bay Leadership

Kajwang said he learned of Magwanga’s resignation and its acceptance by Governor Gladys Wanga with regret.

15 hours ago

Kenya

Bitok Calls for National School Feeding Framework, Child-Friendly ECDE Centres Across 47 Counties

Bitok told senators that Kenya is undergoing major reforms under the Competency Based Education framework, revealing that the pioneer Grade 9 cohort has nearly...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyan charged with luring young men to fight for Russia in Ukraine

The victims were rescued last September from an apartment complex in Athi River, a town near the capital, Nairobi, before they could travel to...

15 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto says new Bomas International Convention Complex Will Boost Kenya’s Global Conference Profile

The President emphasized that the project aligns with the government’s broader plan to boost tourism, create jobs, and stimulate investment in hospitality and related...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto Hails UDA By-Election Wins, Vows Continued Mega Infrastructure Projects

The President also recalled that two months ago, UDA and ODM won seven out of seven seats in the by-election.

16 hours ago

Kenya

Kilifi Man Jailed 30 Years for Murdering Wife Over Instagram Dispute

The court found that Mbaraka acted with malice aforethought and premeditation on the night of June 19, 2022.

17 hours ago