Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Magwanga takes Wanga to court obver blocked office access

Homa Bay Deputy Governor Joseph Magwanga has gone to court, accusing Governor Gladys Wanga of locking him out of his office.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 — Homa Bay Deputy Governor Joseph Magwanga has moved to court, accusing Governor Gladys Wanga of unlawfully locking him out of his office, a move he says has effectively prevented him from performing his constitutional duties.

Speaking after filing the petition, Magwanga said he is seeking court orders compelling the governor to reopen his office, which he claims has remained locked since last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He argued that the alleged lockout has rendered him unable to serve the people of Homa Bay despite continuing to draw a salary.

“I went to court to petition for an order compelling the governor to unlock my office, which she has kept closed since last year. She has effectively rendered me jobless,” Magwanga said.

The deputy governor maintained that without access to his office, he has no formal workspace from which to discharge his responsibilities to county residents.

“I have nowhere to sit to offer services to the people of Homa Bay. The residents require those services,” he added.

“I cannot operate from or under a tree. While I can work from home, there has never been any direct communication from her instructing me on what to do.”

Magwanga described the situation as a disservice to the public, saying the continued stalemate undermines effective county governance.

“This is now a disservice to the people of Homa Bay. I’m earning a salary but not offering any service,” he said.

Even as the matter heads to court, the deputy governor made a public appeal to Governor Wanga to resolve the issue amicably and urgently.

“I want to appeal to her to make the necessary arrangements to unlock that office before the court delivers or acts on it,” he said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Footage shows police officer carrying 105-year-old woman to Nairobi courtroom amid missing file puzzle

The granny, who speaks only Kamba, has spent decades in and out of court battling to defend a parcel of land she claims powerful...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NYS breaks ground on 120 staff housing units at Gilgil Paramilitary Academy

The National Youth Service has launched construction of 120 staff housing units at its Gilgil Paramilitary Academy to boost welfare and capacity.

6 days ago

EDUCATION

Former Mining CAS Mosonik named new Rongo University Chancellor

The appointment was announced through a gazette notice issued on Friday, January 16, as President William Ruto made a raft of new appointments and...

January 17, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome opens race for Supreme Court Judge after Justice Ibrahim’s death

Chief Justice Martha Koome has gazetted a vacancy for a Supreme Court judge following the death of Justice Mohammed Kadhar Ibrahim, setting a 15-year...

January 14, 2026

EDUCATION

Ombudsman faults TSC Pension-HR merger, urges stand-alone unit to end delays

The Ombudsman has faulted TSC for merging its pension unit with HR functions, citing pension and death gratuity delays of up to six years....

January 8, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

SRC clears public service pay rise backdated to July 2025 at Sh2bn

The review, which takes effect retrospectively from July 1, 2025, will cost the Exchequer Sh2.06 billion in the 2025/2026 financial year, according to an...

January 4, 2026

County News

MCA Abbas Khalif blames City Hall failures for building collapse in South C

South C MCA Abass Khalif blames Nairobi City County negligence after a 16-storey building collapsed in South C.

January 2, 2026

County News

5 dead, 3 missing as fishing boat overturns on Lake Victoria

Five fishermen drown and three remain missing after a boat capsizes on Lake Victoria near Dho-Goye, Usigu Sub-county, highlighting persistent safety risks for fishing...

December 29, 2025