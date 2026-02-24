Govt to Launch SGR Extension from Naivasha to Kisumu by March 2026

KISUMU, Kenya Feb 24 — The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) extension from Naivasha to Kisumu will be officially launched next month, with construction expected to be completed by June 2027, Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga has announced.

Mainga spoke on Tuesday following a consultative meeting with the National Land Commission and Kisumu County leaders, focusing on land acquisition, compensation, and project readiness ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled between March 18 and 20.

The 12-month project, fully funded by the government, will link Kisumu to the existing SGR line at Naivasha. Preparatory works and surveys have already begun at the main Kisumu station site in Kibos, near the Kenya Pipeline Company depot.

The extension is expected to ease cargo movement, reduce transport costs, and boost trade with neighboring countries including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

While the line has been designed for future electrification, Mainga said national power capacity must first be upgraded before electric trains can operate.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o welcomed the project as a historic milestone, noting it fulfills the original vision of linking the Kenyan coast to Lake Victoria.

He assured residents that the county government would work with the National Land Commission and local leaders to ensure transparency, public participation, and timely compensation during land acquisition.

The consultative meeting emphasized the importance of community engagement and proactive planning to prevent disputes that have previously delayed major infrastructure projects in Kenya.