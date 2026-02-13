Connect with us

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba/FILE

EDUCATION

Govt promises action on delayed examiners pay

After weeks of uncertainty, examiners and supervisors may finally see light at the end of the tunnel as the govt admits delays and promises payment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – Thousands of teachers, examiners, and other professionals involved in the 2025 national examinations may soon get paid, after the government admitted delays and promised that payments remain a top priority.

In a statement dated February 12, 2026, the Ministry of Education acknowledged concerns over delayed allowances for supervisors, invigilators, security officers, examiners, and other contracted staff who helped administer and mark last year’s national exams.

According to the Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, the delay was caused by budget and cash flow challenges affecting the release of funds.

However, Ogamba assured those affected that payment has not been cancelled and is being actively processed.

The Ministry said the professionals played a critical role in protecting the integrity and credibility of national examinations, adding that their work was central to the smooth running of Kenya’s assessment calendar.

“The Ministry, working closely with the National Treasury, is taking steps to fast-track the release of funds within the shortest time possible,” Ogamba said.

The delayed payments have caused frustration among many contracted professionals, with some questioning whether they would be compensated for their work.

The Ministry sought to calm these fears, saying it values the patience, professionalism, and cooperation shown during the delay.

“The government is committed to ensuring that such delays are avoided in the future,” Ogamba said pledging better systems to guarantee timely payment going forward.

The Ministry said further updates will be shared as progress is made on the payments.

