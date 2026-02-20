Govt Introduces Free Long-Acting Injectable HIV Prevention Drug in Priority Counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – Kenyans at risk of HIV infection will now be able to access a new long-acting prevention injection free of charge in selected counties, following the arrival of the first consignment of Lenacapavir.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the country has received its initial shipment of the Long-Acting Injectable HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), which will be rolled out in priority counties as part of enhanced HIV prevention efforts.

The Ministry said Lenacapavir will be offered at no cost in designated public health facilities for prevention purposes, targeting individuals who are HIV-negative but at substantial risk of infection.

“Kenya just received the first consignment of the Long-Acting Injectable HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (Lenacapavir). Lenacapavir will be offered free of charge in health facilities in the select first priority counties for prevention purposes,”the ministry stated.

Health officials described the injectable as a significant advancement in HIV prevention, noting that its long-acting formulation provides an alternative to daily oral PrEP pills. The new option is expected to improve adherence, particularly among individuals who face challenges taking medication every day.

The first phase of the rollout will focus on select counties identified as having a high HIV burden, with expansion to other regions planned based on uptake and capacity.

On February 18th,Kenya received an initial consignment of 21,000 starter doses of the long-acting injectable HIV prevention drug Lenacapavir, marking the first phase of a nationwide rollout set to begin in March 2026.

The Ministry of Health said the shipment, delivered in partnership with the Global Fund, represents a major milestone in expanding access to next-generation HIV prevention and strengthening the country’s efforts to end the HIV epidemic through innovative, people-centred interventions.

An additional 12,000 continuation doses are expected by April to support individuals who will be initiated on the drug, while a further 25,000 doses from the United States Government will bolster early implementation.

Through the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (NASCOP), the ministry will implement a phased rollout guided by epidemiological data and health system readiness. The first phase will target 15 high-burden counties, with two subsequent phases planned to progressively expand coverage nationwide while ensuring service preparedness, reliable supply, and sustainable scale-up.

Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth, who received the consignment, affirmed the safety and efficacy of Lenacapavir.

The injectable was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June 2025 and endorsed by the World Health Organization in July 2025 under global guidelines for long-acting HIV prevention.

In January 2026, Kenya’s Pharmacy and Poisons Board completed its scientific review and registered both the oral and injectable formulations for national use.

Administered twice a year, Lenacapavir is expected to improve adherence compared to daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).