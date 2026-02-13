Govt collects Sh142bn in SHA Premiums as Enrollment Hits 29mn: CS Duale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale says the government has collected Sh142 billion in Social Health Authority (SHA) premiums, paying out Sh102.3 billion to health facilities for patient services.

Speaking during the intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) meeting chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Duale stated that so far, 29.4 million Kenyans are now registered under SHA, a dramatic increase from the 7 million enrolled under the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“All County Governments have signed up for the installation of medical equipment under the National Equipment Service Programme (NESP),” Duale noted, reinforcing the government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure nationwide.

He urged County Governments managing 1,287 health facilities to submit accurate and verifiable bank account details immediately to enable SHA to clear pending bills efficiently.

He also emphasized a strict stance on claims processing, insisting that all questionable claims or those without supporting documents will not be paid, ensuring accountability and transparency.

He encouraged Governors further to facilitate the signing of NESP addendums, which are critical to operationalizing funding for the maintenance of installed medical equipment.

The meeting further resolved that the National Treasury should immediately release Sh2 billion to launch free maternal services at Level 2 and Level 3 health facilities, marking a major step in improving maternal health outcomes across the country.

County Governments were also urged to take a proactive role in paying premiums for vulnerable and indigent populations in their jurisdictions.

So far, Murang’a, Migori, Trans Nzoia, and Mombasa counties are leading in fulfilling this vital responsibility.

On the housing front, IBEC acknowledged progress in securing title deeds for the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP), with 14 out of 26 AHP sites now holding base titles.

The Ministry of Lands was directed to collaborate closely with the Council of Governors and other government agencies to accelerate the development and approval of physical plans.

They are also tasked with fast-tracking the execution and transfer of title deeds to the Affordable Housing Board and expediting the approval of sectional plans, supporting timely delivery of affordable housing projects.