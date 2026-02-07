Gachagua promises satellite-backed dossier on Othaya church chaos

MURANG’A, Kenya, Feb 7 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has promised to publicly name and release videos of the perpetrators behind the Witima church attack in Othaya that occurred two weeks ago.

Speaking during the burial service of Jane Wanjiku Kamau, mother of former Kigumo MP and Minister Jamleck Kamau, at Gathima Primary School in Kigumo Constituency on Friday, Gachagua said he already possesses an intelligence report with the names of those responsible, along with satellite images confirming their identities.

He has given the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja until February 16 to apprehend the attackers, describing the incident as a heinous act.

Gachagua, who leads the DCP Party, also accused President William Ruto of orchestrating the attack, allegations that add to the mounting political tensions in the country.

On national unity, Gachagua reiterated his willingness to reconcile with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, suggesting that a handshake between the two leaders is inevitable after a tense period since 2022.

“At the right time, we will come together for the sake of the nation,” he said.

The Deputy President was accompanied by leaders from the United Opposition, including Fred Matiang’i, who urged the government to exercise sobriety.

Matiang’i emphasized that opposition unity could deliver an alternative government in the next elections.

Other opposition figures, including Martha Karua and Justin Muturi, echoed Gachagua’s call for national cohesion, highlighting the widespread suffering faced by Kenyans across all communities.

United Opposition leaders criticized the government’s performance and delivery, pledging that a change of government is imminent in the upcoming elections.