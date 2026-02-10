Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Gachagua Defends Uhuru, Accuses Ruto of Political Intimidation

Gachagua dismissed claims that Uhuru should keep quiet to safeguard his retirement benefits, arguing that the former president was financially independent.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has mounted a fierce defence of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, warning leaders allied to President William Ruto to stop what he termed as intimidation, abuse and political blackmail against the former head of state.

Speaking during a press briefing, Gachagua accused President Ruto of orchestrating attacks on Kenyatta through junior leaders, saying the former president was being targeted for exercising his constitutional right to engage in national affairs after retirement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is a retired president of the Republic of Kenya, a statesman and a nationalist who deserves respect. He cannot be intimidated or threatened because of allowances,” Gachagua said.

He dismissed claims that Kenyatta should keep quiet to safeguard his retirement benefits, arguing that the former president was financially independent and could not be silenced through threats. Gachagua vowed that any attempt to withdraw Kenyatta’s entitlements would be reversed once the opposition takes power.

“Even if they withhold his benefits, there will be no problem. When we form government, we shall give President Kenyatta everything that is due to him,” he said.

Gachagua accused President Ruto of panicking politically, claiming the Head of State was unsettled by the loss of support from the Mount Kenya region, which he said overwhelmingly voted for him in 2022. According to Gachagua, Ruto had hoped to use Kenyatta to divide the region politically but had failed.

“The mountain is united. Those who voted for Ruto and those who voted against him are now together. President Kenyatta cannot be used to divide his own people,” he said.

The former deputy president said he would personally defend Kenyatta whenever he is attacked, describing him as a brother, kinsman and retired president whose dignity must be protected. He challenged President Ruto to confront Kenyatta directly instead of sending allies to do so on his behalf.

“If he is man enough, let him do it himself,” Gachagua said.

He further accused the Ruto administration of shifting blame to Kenyatta for its own failures, citing what he described as the collapse of key sectors including healthcare, education financing and public services since the change of government in 2022.

“When President Kenyatta left office, the health system was working, higher education funding was functional and schools were operating normally. Three years later, everything has been destroyed,” he said.

Gachagua also dismissed attempts to downplay the strength of the opposition, insisting that Mount Kenya, Ukambani, Kisii and parts of Western Kenya were firmly aligned against President Ruto. He argued that the ruling party could not survive politically without Mount Kenya’s support.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Cabinet Sanctions Payroll Reforms Amid Cybersecurity Failures and Unauthorized Payments

The audit exposed widespread payroll anomalies, including mismanagement of identity records, tax compliance issues, and irregular bank accounts.

59 minutes ago

Top stories

Gachagua Says United Opposition to Name 2027 Presidential Candidate by April

Gachagua launched a scathing attack on President Ruto’s administration, accusing it of presiding over failed and stalled development projects, particularly in northern Kenya.

1 hour ago

EDUCATION

Government proposes major overhaul of Kenya’s education system

According to the Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto, the reforms aim to address inefficiencies caused by overlapping mandates among education agencies and...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Missing 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Pit Latrine, Suspect Arrested in Mathira West

Shantel’s parents left home around 8:00 AM, leaving her with her 4-year-old sister. Upon returning at approximately 6:30 PM, they discovered she was missing.

2 hours ago

Kenya

UFAA Holds Sh57bn in Unclaimed Assets as Kenya Moves to Strengthen Asset Reunification

National Treasury on Tuesday inaugurated a Technical Working Group tasked with developing Kenya’s National Policy on Unclaimed Financial Assets.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Cabinet Approves Sh4.1bn for Drought Relief Across Affected Regions

According to the Cabinet, counties including Mandera, Wajir, Kwale, and Kilifi are in the Alarm phase, while 12 additional counties remain on Alert, experiencing...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula Urges MPs to Protect NG-CDF Gains Following Court of Appeal Ruling

The Speaker advised MPs to remain focused on service delivery and avoid unnecessary political rhetoric that could undermine the Fund.

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Cabinet endorses Sh4.7 trillion budget policy statement

Expenditure allocations comprise KSh3.46 trillion for recurrent spending, 749.5 billion Shillings for development, 495.7 billion Shillings in transfers to county governments, and 2 billion...

3 hours ago