Gachagua Defends Uhuru, Accuses Ruto of Political Intimidation

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has mounted a fierce defence of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, warning leaders allied to President William Ruto to stop what he termed as intimidation, abuse and political blackmail against the former head of state.

Speaking during a press briefing, Gachagua accused President Ruto of orchestrating attacks on Kenyatta through junior leaders, saying the former president was being targeted for exercising his constitutional right to engage in national affairs after retirement.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is a retired president of the Republic of Kenya, a statesman and a nationalist who deserves respect. He cannot be intimidated or threatened because of allowances,” Gachagua said.

He dismissed claims that Kenyatta should keep quiet to safeguard his retirement benefits, arguing that the former president was financially independent and could not be silenced through threats. Gachagua vowed that any attempt to withdraw Kenyatta’s entitlements would be reversed once the opposition takes power.

“Even if they withhold his benefits, there will be no problem. When we form government, we shall give President Kenyatta everything that is due to him,” he said.

Gachagua accused President Ruto of panicking politically, claiming the Head of State was unsettled by the loss of support from the Mount Kenya region, which he said overwhelmingly voted for him in 2022. According to Gachagua, Ruto had hoped to use Kenyatta to divide the region politically but had failed.

“The mountain is united. Those who voted for Ruto and those who voted against him are now together. President Kenyatta cannot be used to divide his own people,” he said.

The former deputy president said he would personally defend Kenyatta whenever he is attacked, describing him as a brother, kinsman and retired president whose dignity must be protected. He challenged President Ruto to confront Kenyatta directly instead of sending allies to do so on his behalf.

“If he is man enough, let him do it himself,” Gachagua said.

He further accused the Ruto administration of shifting blame to Kenyatta for its own failures, citing what he described as the collapse of key sectors including healthcare, education financing and public services since the change of government in 2022.

“When President Kenyatta left office, the health system was working, higher education funding was functional and schools were operating normally. Three years later, everything has been destroyed,” he said.

Gachagua also dismissed attempts to downplay the strength of the opposition, insisting that Mount Kenya, Ukambani, Kisii and parts of Western Kenya were firmly aligned against President Ruto. He argued that the ruling party could not survive politically without Mount Kenya’s support.