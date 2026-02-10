Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Gachagua claims ‘spokesperson’ role as he promises special audit on Northern Kenya counties, constituencies

” I’ve become a very serious defender of the people of Northern Kenya and I want to give them a solemn promise and undertaking that in the next one and a half years I’ll be their spokesman,” the former DP stated.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced plans to carry out a special audit of counties and constituencies in northern Kenya to assess governance and resource distribution.

He vowed that the audit would focus on areas such as infrastructure development, healthcare access, and allocation of national resources.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I’ll carry out a special audit on funds allocated to those regions from 2013 to date and those who have misappropriated those funds will be held accountable and they must pay the price for stealing public funds. I’ll call out their leaders until they get justice and after I’m elected President I’ll sort them out,” the DCP Leader said.

Gachagua presented himself as the “spokesperson” for northern Kenya, claiming responsibility for advocating on behalf of the region’s needs at the national level.

According to the former deputy president, North Eastern residents have also been held hostage by their elected leaders since independence.

“The people of Northern Kenya have borne the brunt of lack of accountability and they have been taken for granted for too long and that’s why they’re happy with me,” he stated.

The DCP Leader announced his commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency in the management of public funds allocated to the Northern Kenya counties.

“I want to tell President Ruto and his MPs and Governors, that the people are with me because I’m talking their language and I’ve become a very serious defender of the people of Northern Kenya and I want to give them a solemn promise and undertaking that in the next one and a half years I’ll be their spokesman. I’ll bring out all the issues that bedevil their region,” the former DP stated.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya to confront Russia over ‘unacceptable’ use of its nationals in combat

The government estimates that around 200 Kenyans have been recruited to fight for Russia.

20 minutes ago

Kenya

Governors Call for Talks with Senate to Ease Oversight Tensions

While acknowledging the Senate’s constitutional authority to summon governors, the CoG raised concerns that some oversight committees’ conduct falls short of constitutional intent.

47 minutes ago

Kenya

Lawyer Challenges Use of Public Funds for 2026 National Prayer Breakfast

The petition, filed before the Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court, was brought by advocate Lempaa Suyianka.

55 minutes ago

Kenya

KCAA Assures Uninterrupted Aviation Services Amid Strike Threat

The authority emphasized its commitment to resolving the issues amicably while safeguarding the stability of the aviation sector.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Senate Rejects Governors’ Harassment Claims, Defends Oversight Role

Governors have reportedly called for the reconstitution of CPAC, citing alleged misconduct by four unnamed members.

1 hour ago

crime

Reforms group faults transfer of officers linked to Nandi brutality

"Under the National Police Service Act, allegations of excessive force and abuse of authority must be met with prompt investigations and, where appropriate, immediate...

4 hours ago

crime

Two Suspected Gang Members Arrested in Diani Beachfront Crackdown

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on X, the arrests were made during a security operation conducted along...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

Health Reforms Take Center Stage at 2026 Governors’ Retreat

Duale briefed the forum on ongoing reforms within the health sector, noting that the government is prioritizing system-wide strengthening to support long-term sustainability.

7 hours ago