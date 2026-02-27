Former US President Bill Clinton testifies on Epstein ties – China Daily

NEW YORK – Former U.S. President Bill Clinton testified Friday in a closed-door deposition before members of Congress regarding his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The deposition took place in Chappaqua, New York, as part of an ongoing congressional inquiry examining Epstein’s network of high-profile contacts and the circumstances surrounding his activities.

Lawmakers have been seeking testimony from prominent individuals linked to the late financier as they continue their investigation.

The session came one day after former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared before lawmakers for her own closed-door testimony.

Details of the depositions have not been publicly disclosed due to the private nature of the proceedings. However, congressional investigators are reportedly focusing on the extent of interactions between Epstein and influential political, business, and social figures.

The developments mark the latest chapter in the long-running scrutiny of Epstein’s connections and the broader questions surrounding his network.