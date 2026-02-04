Fire at Mama Ngina Children’s Home in Kisumu contained, no casualties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — Kisumu County has confirmed that a fire at the city-run Mama Ngina Children’s Home was swiftly contained on Tuesday afternoon, with no casualties reported.

The incident prompted an immediate response from the Kisumu City Fire Department, with additional support from the JRS Fire Brigade, Kenya Pipeline Corporation Fire Brigade, and the Kibos firefighting team.

Through coordinated efforts, the fire was successfully brought under control.

“All children at the facility were safely evacuated and are accounted for,” the county said in a statement.

Officials who visited the scene included Catherine Obor, Head of Disaster Management at Kisumu City; Hellen Tuli, Centre Manager at Mama Ngina Children’s Home; and national and county officials led by Regional Commissioner Flora Mworoa, alongside representatives from the National Police Service.

The City of Kisumu thanked members of the public who offered assistance but urged residents to avoid emergency scenes to allow trained personnel to operate safely and efficiently.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched. County officials assured the public that updates would be provided as more information becomes available.