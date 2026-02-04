Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Fire at Mama Ngina Children’s Home in Kisumu contained, no casualties

Kisumu County confirms a fire at Mama Ngina Children’s Home was quickly contained, with all children safely evacuated and no injuries reported. Investigations are ongoing.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — Kisumu County has confirmed that a fire at the city-run Mama Ngina Children’s Home was swiftly contained on Tuesday afternoon, with no casualties reported.

The incident prompted an immediate response from the Kisumu City Fire Department, with additional support from the JRS Fire Brigade, Kenya Pipeline Corporation Fire Brigade, and the Kibos firefighting team.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Through coordinated efforts, the fire was successfully brought under control.

“All children at the facility were safely evacuated and are accounted for,” the county said in a statement.

Officials who visited the scene included Catherine Obor, Head of Disaster Management at Kisumu City; Hellen Tuli, Centre Manager at Mama Ngina Children’s Home; and national and county officials led by Regional Commissioner Flora Mworoa, alongside representatives from the National Police Service.

The City of Kisumu thanked members of the public who offered assistance but urged residents to avoid emergency scenes to allow trained personnel to operate safely and efficiently.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched. County officials assured the public that updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Cherargei slams police transfers over Nandi Hills assault as ‘travesty of justice’

Nandi Senator Cherargei criticizes the NPS for transferring senior officers instead of prosecuting those linked to the brutal assault of youths at a Nandi...

1 minute ago

County News

Stolen Mercedes-Benz recovered after dramatic chase on Mombasa Road

DCI detectives recover a stolen Mercedes-Benz GLK350d after a dramatic chase from Mombasa Road to Kajiado South, as suspects flee and investigations continue.

56 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP challenges delay in Anglo Leasing trial, urges court to proceed

DPP Renson Ingonga moves Court of Appeal to prevent delays in the Anglo Leasing trial, opposing Kamani brothers’ request to review a High Court...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Nelson Havi joins Gachagua’s DCP party

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – Democratic Change Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed former Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi to the...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODPC protects employee rights against unauthorized call recording, awards Sh700,000

The ODPC finds Liquid Telecommunications Kenya Ltd unlawfully processed an employee’s voice recording without consent, awarding Sh700,000 compensation.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto awards Charter to Bomet University, Kenya’s 36th public university

Bomet University becomes Kenya’s 36th fully chartered public university after President William Ruto awards it a charter.

2 hours ago

Africa

US airpower keeps ISIS leadership ‘underground’ in Somalia: AFRICOM

AFRICOM says US airstrikes in Somalia are critical in weakening ISIS-linked militants and supporting Somali partner forces, while broader security cooperation includes maritime monitoring...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Katiba Institute demands funding freeze for unlawful presidential advisor roles

Katiba Institute writes to the Controller of Budget, urging compliance with a High Court ruling that declared Presidential Advisor offices unconstitutional, highlighting budgetary and...

2 hours ago