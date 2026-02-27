Expert Defends Safety of Bt Maize as Kisumu High Court Hears GM Crop Petition

KISUMU, Kenya Feb 27 – The High Court of Kenya on Friday heard detailed testimony from a maize breeding expert who defended the safety and benefits of genetically modified Bt maize, saying the technology could significantly boost food security in Kenya.

Appearing before the court, Dr. Stephen Mugo testified as an expert witness in a petition challenging the open-field cultivation and commercial release of Bt maize (MON 89034).

The case was filed by activists seeking to halt the implementation of the genetically modified crop, arguing that it poses potential risks to human health and the environment.

Dr. Mugo told the court that Kenya continues to suffer heavy maize losses due to destructive pests such as fall armyworms and stem borers, which have devastated farms across several counties.

“Every year, farmers lose hundreds of thousands of metric tonnes of maize to stem borers and fall armyworms. These losses directly affect household incomes and national food security,” he said.

He explained that maize remains Kenya’s staple food and a primary source of income for millions of smallholder farmers. However, recurring pest invasions have significantly reduced yields, forcing farmers to rely heavily on chemical pesticides.

According to Dr. Mugo, chemical control methods are costly and can pose health and environmental risks when misused.

“Chemical pesticides are expensive for smallholder farmers and, when improperly handled, can harm human health, livestock and beneficial insects. Bt maize offers a targeted and cost-effective alternative,” he said.

The expert further explained that Bt maize was developed using modern biotechnology to enable the plant to protect itself against specific pests. He clarified that the crop does not contain live bacteria, but rather specific genes that enable it to produce proteins toxic only to certain insect pests.

“These proteins are highly specific to the target pests and are not harmful to human beings or animals. They have been extensively studied and deemed safe for consumption,” he told the court.

Dr. Mugo noted that the Bt maize variety was approved in 2025 by the National Biosafety Authority after undergoing regulatory review and safety assessments. The authority is mandated to oversee the handling and use of genetically modified organisms in Kenya to ensure the protection of human and animal health, as well as the environment.

During cross-examination, lawyers representing the petitioners questioned the long-term environmental and health implications of genetically modified crops. However, Dr. Mugo maintained that the approval process complied with the law and was grounded in scientific evidence.

He added that the invasion of fall armyworm since 2016 has significantly increased production costs and reduced harvests, worsening food insecurity in vulnerable communities.

“If we are serious about achieving food security and reducing the burden on farmers, we must embrace safe and proven technologies. Bt maize is one of the tools available to help us achieve that goal,” he said.

The hearing is ongoing, with the court expected to receive further submissions from both sides before delivering its ruling on the matter.