Top stories

Eugene Wamalwa questions meeting of IEBC officials with Head of Public Service Felix Koskei

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Feb 4-DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa has questioned the propriety of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) being ‘summoned’ by the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, following a meeting between the electoral body and the opposition.

In a statement shared on his official X account on Wednesday, Wamalwa raised concerns over the independence of the commission, suggesting the move could undermine public confidence in its impartiality.

“Is it in order for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to be summoned by the Head of Public Service after meeting the Opposition?” Wamalwa posed.

He further questioned whether the summons was linked to the impending replacement of former IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein , implying that political and ethnic considerations could be influencing the process.

“Were they receiving instructions on Marjan’s replacement perhaps from a politically correct tribe?” he queried.

This comes hours after IEBC announced the exit of CEO and Commission Secretary Marjan as “by mutual consent”.

Ethekon announced on Tuesday while promising “critical reforms” in the Secretariat as the Commission moves to recruit a new chief executive.

The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny of the IEBC over the nullification of Magarini parliamentary election by the courts in 2023, an outcome forming part of an internal push by the newly-constituted commision for greater accountability within the electoral body.

Marjan, who joined IEBC as CEO and Commission Secretary in March 2022, will formally step down, paving the way for the selection of a new leader for the Commission Secretariat.

Ethekon said the departure marks the beginning of a transition process designed to maintain momentum in fulfilling the IEBC’s constitutional mandates, including conducting elections and boundaries delimitation.

The Commission indicated that an interim Acting CEO/CS will be appointed while the recruitment process for a permanent replacement is completed.

“As the current CEO/CS exits, we embark on critical reforms within the Secretariat. These changes are intended to strengthen internal accountability, improve institutional preparedness, and ensure leadership continuity,” Ethekon said.

The Chair emphasized that the Secretariat plays a vital role in service delivery on electoral management and related matters, adding that reforms will focus on effectiveness, efficiency, transparency, and results-oriented systems to guarantee credible, free, and fair elections in Kenya.

The Commission also acknowledged Marjan’s contribution, highlighting his leadership during the period when the IEBC operated without a fully constituted panel of Commissioners until July 11, 2025.

