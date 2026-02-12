Engineering students link Kirinyaga Road wall collapse to traffic vibrations

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – The Association of Engineering, Construction and Architecture Students of the Technical University of Kenya has released a technical statement outlining preliminary findings on Wednesday’s structural failure at a construction site along Kirinyaga Road in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Following a site visit, the student body cited several likely causes behind the collapse of a stone masonry wall at the site.

According to the statement, the incident was primarily attributed to ‘removal of soil at the wall’s toe without the provision of temporary shoring or lateral support.’

The association also pointed to traffic surcharge from the busy Kirinyaga Road, noting that constant stress and vibrations from vehicles may have catalyzed shear failure of the weakened structure.

AECAS highlighted what it described as inadequate geo-technical oversight, particularly in managing complex boundary conditions within a high-traffic urban environment.

The Association of Engineering, Construction and Architecture Students (AECAS), based at the Technical University of Kenya, is the premier organization dedicated to fostering ethical excellence and interdisciplinary collaboration among the next generation of built environment professionals.