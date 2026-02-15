Connect with us

CHURCH & POLITICS

Elders Warn Migori Leaders Over Repeated Public Clashes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – The Suba Council of Elders has cautioned Migori Governor Ochillo Ayacko and Suna West MP Peter Masara against engaging in public confrontations that they say are tarnishing the image of Migori County.

Led by their chairman Riogi Riogi, the elders condemned the recurring disputes between the two leaders, citing the latest incident that occurred during a funeral service in Oruba Ragana Ward, Suna West.

Tension flared at the funeral after a disagreement over protocol, with both leaders contesting who should be accorded the first opportunity to address mourners. The standoff disrupted the solemn event, forcing the service to pause as attendees fled for safety.

Although no casualties were reported, the heated exchange reportedly culminated at Migori Police Station, where the matter was later handled.

Speaking during a peace truce meeting at Kababu Chief’s Camp in Suna West, the elders urged the two leaders to exercise restraint and decorum, particularly during funerals and public gatherings.

They further challenged the governor and the MP to resolve their differences privately without dragging local youth and residents into their disputes.

The elders emphasized the need for unity and maturity among leaders, warning that continued public wrangles risk undermining development efforts and social cohesion in Migori County.

