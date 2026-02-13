Egypt says 5,400 aid trucks ready for Gaza, seeks to raise entry capacity

CAIRO, Feb 13 – Egypt has some 5,400 humanitarian aid trucks on its side of the Rafah border crossing ready to enter the Gaza Strip, and is working to increase the daily entry capacity, local media reported Thursday, citing North Sinai Governor Khaled Megawer.

Megawer made the remarks during a visit to the Egyptian side of the crossing by delegations from Sweden and Finland, where they reviewed Cairo’s ongoing logistical and humanitarian efforts to support Gaza, according to Egypt’s state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV.

He noted that the trucks are fully prepared to enter Gaza’s logistical zones once existing obstacles are resolved, adding that coordination with international partners is ongoing to ensure sustained aid delivery.

The Palestinian side of the crossing officially resumed operations earlier this month for the first time since May 2024, as part of the implementation of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Since its reopening, Egypt has been receiving groups of wounded and sick Palestinians and facilitating the return of recovered Gazans.