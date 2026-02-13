Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A Palestinian girl looks out a taxi window as she crosses with relatives into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing from the Gaza Strip on August 29, 2021

The Diplomatic Space

Egypt says 5,400 aid trucks ready for Gaza, seeks to raise entry capacity

The Palestinian side of the crossing officially resumed operations earlier this month for the first time since May 2024, as part of the implementation of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Published

CAIRO, Feb 13 – Egypt has some 5,400 humanitarian aid trucks on its side of the Rafah border crossing ready to enter the Gaza Strip, and is working to increase the daily entry capacity, local media reported Thursday, citing North Sinai Governor Khaled Megawer.

Megawer made the remarks during a visit to the Egyptian side of the crossing by delegations from Sweden and Finland, where they reviewed Cairo’s ongoing logistical and humanitarian efforts to support Gaza, according to Egypt’s state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He noted that the trucks are fully prepared to enter Gaza’s logistical zones once existing obstacles are resolved, adding that coordination with international partners is ongoing to ensure sustained aid delivery.

The Palestinian side of the crossing officially resumed operations earlier this month for the first time since May 2024, as part of the implementation of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Since its reopening, Egypt has been receiving groups of wounded and sick Palestinians and facilitating the return of recovered Gazans.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Trump says Ethiopia to ‘give or sell’ GERD electricity to Egypt in mediation offer

Trump offers to mediate Nile dispute, suggesting Ethiopia could sell or give GERD electricity to Egypt and Sudan in a letter to President Sisi.

January 17, 2026

business

Chinese EV giant Okla Global appoints Treadway to spearhead Africa expansion

Chinese electric vehicle maker Okla Global has appointed Treadway Investment Bank to spearhead its Africa expansion, with assembly plants planned for Kenya, Nigeria, South...

January 9, 2026

DIPLOMACY

KDF Delegation Visits Egypt to Deepen Defence Industry Cooperation

The delegation toured several major Egyptian defence and security manufacturing establishments such as the Arab International Optronics Company, the Engineering Industries Complex, the Ministry...

December 21, 2025

DISPUTED TERRITORY

Netanyahu orders fresh strikes on Gaza as Israel’s govt accuses Hamas of violating truce.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has said Hamas "will pay a heavy price", alleging the group has attacked IDF soldiers in Gaza and has...

October 28, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Gaza ceasefire deal signed in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas entered into effect on Friday, following three days of intensive negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh between the two...

October 14, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Wetangula urges Egypt to pursue inclusive dialogue on Nile water dispute with Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged Egypt to embrace inclusive dialogue in resolving its decades-long dispute with Ethiopia...

September 25, 2025

Africa

Egypt petitions UNSC over GERD launch; urges respect for Nile rights

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10— Egypt has condemned Ethiopia’s inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), describing it as a unilateral action that violates...

September 10, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Ruto says Kenya backs fair Nile water use, urges Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan to pursue good-faith talks

Ruto emphasized the need for cooperation, equity, and mutual respect in managing the trans-boundary river that supports millions of livelihoods.

September 9, 2025