Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba/FILE

Kenya

Education Ministry Forwards Names of 34 Headteachers to TSC Over Data Submission, Inflated Enrolments

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The Ministry of Education has forwarded the names of 34 headteachers to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for administrative action following discrepancies uncovered in the School Data Verification Report.

Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamaba says that of the 34 headteachers, 14 failed or refused to submit student data for verification, while 20 submitted inflated enrolment figures, undermining the accuracy of the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS).

Ogamba pointed out that these actions are necessary to protect public funds, ensure fair allocation of resources, and uphold accountability in the education sector.

“The verification exercise, which began in September 2025, also identified non-operational schools and systemic lapses at the Sub-County level, prompting further administrative and legal interventions,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasized that compliance with data submission rules is a legal, ethical, and financial obligation for all school leaders.

“Heads of institutions are personally responsible for the accuracy and integrity of school data. Non-compliance will not be tolerated,” said CS Ogamba.

Ogamba recommended further that administrative action be taken against 28 Sub-County Directors of Education and Quality Assurance officers for lapses in supervision and failure to report non-operational schools.

These cases, he said, shall also be submitted to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for further scrutiny.

In addition, he also directed that all unverified learners be suspended from receiving government resources until verification is complete.

All non-operational schools will also be closed or deregistered in line with the existing laws, he stated.

