EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud highlighted Kenya’s experience and the EACC’s progress in leveraging digital tools to enhance investigations, resource management, and institutional efficiency/EACC

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC probes alleged Sh5Mn lavish housewarming at Vihiga Speaker’s residence

The EACC is probing allegations of unwarranted and extravagant expenditure of public funds linked to the housewarming event at the Speaker’s residence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigations into the alleged misuse of public funds following claims that Sh5 million was spent on a lavish housewarming party at the residence of the Vihiga County Speaker.

The probe comes just days after the Senate Public Accounts Committee invited the anti-graft agency to investigate financial irregularities within the county government.

The request followed audit queries raised by the Office of the Auditor-General over suspected misuse of public resources.

The allegations have sparked public outrage, with residents and civil society groups petitioning the EACC to intervene, investigate county officials involved, and recover any misappropriated funds.

In letters dated February 12, 2026, and signed on behalf of EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud by the Regional Manager for the Central Nyanza Region, the Commission formally notified both the Clerk of the Vihiga County Assembly and the Acting County Secretary of the Vihiga County Government about the ongoing investigations.

According to the correspondence, the EACC is probing allegations of unwarranted and extravagant expenditure of public funds linked to the housewarming event at the Speaker’s residence.

The Commission has directed the county to surrender original documents related to the event, including requisitions from the user department, the approved budget for the 2023/2024 financial year, quotations, tender documents, evaluation committee minutes, award letters, and payment records.

