Gachagua at the book launch of Duale at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 11, 2023

Kenya

Duale slams Gachagua’s presidential debate demand

Duale has torn into Gachagua’s presidential debate demand, saying debates are for qualified candidates.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has dismissed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s call for a presidential debate, accusing him of living in political denial after losing his office.

In his response on X, Duale said Gachagua has no standing to demand a presidential debate because he was impeached and removed from office, arguing that such debates are reserved for legally qualified candidates.

“Mr Rigathi, you cannot demand a presidential debate when you have already been impeached and stripped of the very legitimacy required to contest for public office,” Duale said. “A presidential debate is for candidates, not for individuals nursing political nostalgia.”

Duale went further, saying it was “political fiction” for Gachagua to imagine himself on a future ballot when, according to him, history, the law and Gachagua’s own record have already disqualified him.

The Health CS also took issue with Gachagua’s claim that he does not debate “employees” of President William Ruto.

Duale called the statement contradictory, noting that Gachagua had still chosen to publicly respond to him.

“You say you do not debate employees, yet here you are issuing statements about one,” Duale said. “If you truly believed I was beneath you, you would not tremble at the thought of engaging me.”

According to Duale, the presidential debate will only feature duly qualified candidates and not leaders who, in his words, “squandered the one podium they once had.”

“Until then, focus less on imaginary podiums and more on explaining how you squandered the one you once had,” he added.

Duale’s response comes after Gachagua dismissed a debate challenge issued by the Health CS during a development event in Garissa. Speaking at a NYOTA Capital funds disbursement ceremony at Garissa High School on February 11, 2026.

During the event presided over by President William Ruto, Duale openly challenged Gachagua to a public debate on development in Northern Kenya.

“I am challenging Gachagua to a debate on development in the North Eastern region,” Duale said. “President Ruto, leave him to me. I will deal with him. Let us meet at Jeff Koinange’s bench. Tukutane Kiwanjani. I am ready.”

However, Gachagua brushed off the challenge, calling it “laughable.”

In a statement, the DCP party leader said he does not engage “employees of William Ruto” and insisted that he would only face the President himself in a debate next year.

“I am only available for one debate with the Ruto team the Presidential Debate next year between Mr William Ruto and I,” Gachagua said. “His employees should help him prepare talking notes early enough.”

