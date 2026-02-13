Dual Somali–Australian National Arrested at JKIA Over Fraud

Nairobi, Kenya Feb 13 – A 37-year-old dual citizen of Somalia and Australia has been arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in connection with a fraud investigation, the Kenya Police Service has confirmed.

The suspect was intercepted at Terminal 1A shortly after arriving from Australia via Johannesburg aboard a flight operated by Kenya Airways.

Police said the arrest followed an active immigration control alert issued on January 30, 2026, in relation to a case of obtaining money by false pretenses.

“He was flagged by an active immigration control alert issued on 30th January 2026, linked to a case of Obtaining Money by False Pretenses. After processing at JKIA Police Station, he was handed over to DCI officers for further investigations,” read the Police Statement.

Police indicated that investigations are ongoing and that the suspect remains in custody.