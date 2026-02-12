Drama in Parliament as Wetangula warns visiting students

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula on Thursday threatened to evacuate visiting school children from the public gallery after they breached parliamentary rules by clapping during proceedings.

The warning came as Members of Parliament welcomed students from several schools who were visiting Parliament to learn how the House conducts its business.

The Speaker made it clear that visitors in the galleries must observe strict rules to protect the dignity and order of the House.

Speaker Wetang’ula was in the middle of acknowledging schools in the Speaker’s Gallery when the incident occurred.

He welcomed Magumano Girls’ School from Kinangop in Nyandarua County, Al-Muhajirun Academy from Kamukunji in Nairobi, and Urafiki Carovana School from Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan was then given a minute to welcome students from Al-Muhajirun Academy, a school from his constituency.

In his remarks, Hassan praised the school for uplifting children from the community and performing well academically.

“Education is power. I am only here because of education. Work hard, perform well, and the sky is the limit,” Hassan told the students.

As he finished speaking, loud applause erupted from the public gallery, drawing an immediate reaction from the Speaker.

“Order! Order! Order! You clap again and you’ll be evacuated from that gallery,” Speaker Wetang’ula warned.

– Why clapping is banned in the National Assembly gallery

The Speaker, however, said he did not blame the students, noting that they may not have been properly briefed on how to behave inside the Chamber.

He instead turned his attention to the Serjeant-at-Arms.

“I can’t blame those children. It is the Sergeant’s office that has not told visiting school children how they should behave in Parliament,” Wetang’ula said, calling the office to order.

Under the Speaker’s Rules on the conduct of visitors in the galleries commonly referred to as Rule 30, visitors are strictly prohibited from clapping, applauding, cheering or making audible comments during House proceedings.

The rules require visitors to remain seated and silent at all times, and anyone who breaches them risks being removed from the gallery by the Serjeant-at-Arms.

Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku later rose to clarify that he had personally briefed students from his constituency before their visit.

“I actually had a meeting with my students and explained clearly what they are supposed to do in the chambers. I can assure you, you will not hear clapping or ululation,” Thuku said.

He went on to welcome Magumano Girls’ School and reminded the students that Kinangop has a rich parliamentary history, being home to Kenya’s first Speaker of the National Assembly.

Thuku encouraged the learners to dream big, telling them Parliament is a place they could one day serve as staff or even as elected leaders.

Speaker Wetang’ula later softened his tone, formally welcoming all the visiting students, their teachers and those accompanying them to Parliament.

“On my behalf and on behalf of the House, we welcome the students and their teachers to the House of Parliament,” he said before moving on to the next order of business.