County News

DIG Lagat opens Imbiakalo police station to boost security in Malava

The new police station, funded by the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), is expected to strengthen law enforcement operations in the area and improve response times to security incidents.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24— Security in Kabras West, Malava Constituency, has received a significant boost following the opening of the Imbiakalo Police Station.

The facility was officially opened on Monday by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat.

The opening ceremony was attended by a host of leaders and dignitaries, including Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, Malava MP David Ndakwa, and the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Higher Education, among other local leaders and community representatives.

The National Police Service said the Imbiakalo Police Station will strengthen security operations, enhance coordination with other security agencies, and contribute to safer communities across Malava Constituency.

“The new station will strengthen security operations, improve response time, and enhance safety for residents.”

