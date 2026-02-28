Dental Association Flags ‘Unclear’ Accreditation of Oral Health Degree in Petition to Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 — The Kenya Dental Association (KDA) has petitioned Parliament to investigate the accreditation and regulatory status of a Bachelor of Science in Oral Health programme, warning that its graduates may be misrepresented as qualified dentists.

In a memorandum dated February 26 to the Departmental Committees on Health and Education, KDA President Dr. Kahura Mundia said the programme’s approval status remains unclear and is “reportedly not known to the relevant statutory and licensing authorities.”

The association alleges that some graduates have been issued licences to practise general dentistry despite not completing the accredited Bachelor of Dental Surgery training required under Kenyan law.

“There are credible concerns that graduates of this programme are being represented to members of the public as dentists/dental practitioners despite not having undergone accredited dentistry training as required under Kenyan law as per the standard established on the Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree training,”Dr. Mundia said.

Under Kenya’s regulatory framework, only graduates of an accredited Bachelor of Dental Surgery programme who complete the prescribed clinical training and internship qualify for registration and licensure as dentists.

The dispute has drawn in professional regulators, universities and government agencies over who sets standards for dental education and scope of practice.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health directed Mount Kenya University to discontinue its Bachelor of Science in Oral Health programme, citing concerns that it does not align with national oral health service delivery needs.

In a February 3 letter signed by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, the ministry said there was “no clearly established service delivery gap that the programme seeks to address” and warned that students risk investing time and money without a clear pathway to professional recognition.

The university was instructed to develop a transition plan for current and former students in consultation with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council within 21 days.

The KDA argues that while alternative oral health professions such as dental therapists and technologists exist, their roles are distinct from that of a dentist and should not be presented as equivalent.

“These professions require specific accredited training and have clearly defined scopes of practice. They are not equivalent to dentists and must not be represented as such,”Dr. Mundia said.

The association is now urging Parliament to launch an immediate inquiry, seek clarification from the Ministries of Health and Education, and confirm whether graduates of the programme are eligible for registration as dentists.

It further called on lawmakers to issue public advisories to safeguard students and parents and strengthen legislative protections around professional titles to prevent misrepresentation.

.”The integrity of Kenya’s healthcare system depends on strict adherence to accredited training standards and clear professional pathways” Dr. Mundia said, warning that unclear training standards could expose patients to risk and students to financial and professional uncertainty.