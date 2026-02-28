Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

Dental Association Flags ‘Unclear’ Accreditation of Oral Health Degree in Petition to Parliament

The association alleges that some graduates have been issued licences to practise general dentistry despite not completing the accredited Bachelor of Dental Surgery training required under Kenyan law

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 — The Kenya Dental Association (KDA) has petitioned Parliament to investigate the accreditation and regulatory status of a Bachelor of Science in Oral Health programme, warning that its graduates may be misrepresented as qualified dentists.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a memorandum dated February 26 to the Departmental Committees on Health and Education, KDA President Dr. Kahura Mundia said the programme’s approval status remains unclear and is “reportedly not known to the relevant statutory and licensing authorities.”

The association alleges that some graduates have been issued licences to practise general dentistry despite not completing the accredited Bachelor of Dental Surgery training required under Kenyan law.

“There are credible concerns that graduates of this programme are being represented to members of the public as dentists/dental practitioners despite not having undergone accredited dentistry training as required under Kenyan law as per the standard established on the Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree training,”Dr. Mundia said.

Under Kenya’s regulatory framework, only graduates of an accredited Bachelor of Dental Surgery programme who complete the prescribed clinical training and internship qualify for registration and licensure as dentists.

The dispute has drawn in professional regulators, universities and government agencies over who sets standards for dental education and scope of practice.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health directed Mount Kenya University to discontinue its Bachelor of Science in Oral Health programme, citing concerns that it does not align with national oral health service delivery needs.

In a February 3 letter signed by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, the ministry said there was “no clearly established service delivery gap that the programme seeks to address” and warned that students risk investing time and money without a clear pathway to professional recognition.

The university was instructed to develop a transition plan for current and former students in consultation with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council within 21 days.

The KDA argues that while alternative oral health professions such as dental therapists and technologists exist, their roles are distinct from that of a dentist and should not be presented as equivalent.

“These professions require specific accredited training and have clearly defined scopes of practice. They are not equivalent to dentists and must not be represented as such,”Dr. Mundia said.

The association is now urging Parliament to launch an immediate inquiry, seek clarification from the Ministries of Health and Education, and confirm whether graduates of the programme are eligible for registration as dentists.

It further called on lawmakers to issue public advisories to safeguard students and parents and strengthen legislative protections around professional titles to prevent misrepresentation.

.”The integrity of Kenya’s healthcare system depends on strict adherence to accredited training standards and clear professional pathways” Dr. Mundia said, warning that unclear training standards could expose patients to risk and students to financial and professional uncertainty.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya Medical, Dental Associations raise alarm over KMPDC corruption allegations

The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) and Kenya Dental Association (KDA) express serious concern over corruption, fraudulent facility registration, and irregular licensure at KMPDC, calling...

1 day ago

Capital Health

MoH sets up surveillance committee to tackle maternal and perinatal deaths

The Ministry of Health has launched the MPDSR Committee to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths as the country works toward 2030 health targets.

4 days ago

Top stories

MKU Grants Duncan Kibet Unconditional Admission After 250km Trek

MKU Founder Prof. Simon Gicharu praised Kibet’s determination, saying his journey reflects the transformative power of education.

February 9, 2026

Capital Health

PS Oluga urges dentists to fix gaps in access and public safety

PS Ouma Oluga urges the dental sector to address access, equity, and safety gaps, following preventable deaths at unlicensed clinics.

January 30, 2026

Capital Health

Govt hands over refurbished Gatundu Level V Hospital to Kiambu County

Ministry of Health hands over refurbished Gatundu Level 5 Hospital to Kiambu County, boosting healthcare delivery under the Universal Health Coverage agenda.

December 9, 2025

Top stories

MKU Forges Landmark Partnership with Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to Propel Kenya’s Blue Economy

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18—Mount Kenya University (MKU) has secured a significant international alliance by signing a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu...

November 18, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Extortionist, thief!’ MP clashes with Duale in explosive committee showdown

The confrontation, captured on video and widely shared online, showed the two leaders trading accusations, with Duale repeatedly calling the lawmaker an “extortionist” and...

October 14, 2025

Capital Health

Kenya calls for stronger global action on oral health at UNGA side event

PS Oluga reaffirmed the country’s commitment to advancing the fight against NCDs through innovative, integrated, and equity-driven approaches.

September 25, 2025