Kenya

De Heus Opens Sh3bn Athi River Feed Factory in Major Boost to Kenya’s Livestock Sector

Published

ATHI RIVER, Kenya, Feb 6 – Kenya- Global animal nutrition company De Heus Kenya will officially open a Sh 3 billion (USD 23 million) state-of-the-art animal feed manufacturing facility in Athi River on February 18, 2026, marking one of the largest private-sector investments in Kenya’s livestock and agribusiness sector in recent years.

The new factory is expected to strengthen local feed supply, improve quality and consistency, create employment opportunities, and support national efforts to enhance food security and drive industrial growth.

The launch ceremony will be presided over by the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Hon. Mutahi Kagwe, and the Principal Secretary for Industry, Dr. Juma Mukhwana, alongside senior government officials, industry leaders, farmers, and development partners.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Wiehan Visagie, Managing Director of De Heus Kenya, said the facility demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to transforming Kenya’s agricultural and livestock sectors.

“This factory is about building reliable systems for farmers,” said Mr Visagie.
“By manufacturing feed locally, we are addressing long-standing challenges such as inconsistent quality and heavy reliance on imports, while empowering farmers to improve productivity and profitability.”

The Athi River plant will have an annual production capacity of 200,000 metric tonnes, with the ability to expand to 260,000 metric tonnes, positioning it among the largest animal feed mills in East Africa.

The facility will produce a diverse range of animal nutrition products, including compound feeds, concentrates, premixes, and specialty feeds for poultry, pigs, ruminants, and aquaculture.

Kenya’s livestock sector contributes an estimated 12 percent of national GDP and supports millions of livelihoods across the country.

However, productivity remains below potential, largely due to high production costs.
Feed alone accounts for up to 70 percent of total livestock production expenses, making feed quality, affordability, and availability critical to farm performance.

By producing feed locally, De Heus Kenya aims to shorten supply chains, improve traceability, and customize nutrition solutions to Kenyan farming systems.

This approach is expected to help farmers achieve more consistent results while reducing exposure to global supply disruptions and price volatility.

Economic and Employment Impact
The Athi River facility is projected to create approximately 250 direct jobs and up to 1,000 indirect jobs across transport, logistics, packaging, distribution, and raw material supply chains.

De Heus Kenya also plans to source key raw materials, including maize and soybeans, from Kenyan farmers, strengthening local grain markets and boosting rural incomes.

Beyond manufacturing, the company offers technical advisory services to farmers, focusing on feed utilization, ration formulation, and animal nutrition management.

These services are designed to ensure farmers translate improved feed quality into measurable productivity and profitability gains.

Founded in 1911 in the Netherlands, De Heus Animal Nutrition operates more than 86 production facilities worldwide and specializes in animal nutrition.

The company integrates global research with local manufacturing, quality testing, and farmer support to strengthen livestock value chains.

The opening of the Athi River factory underscores the growing role of private-sector investment, working in partnership with government, in advancing Kenya’s food security agenda, industrialization goals, and long-term livestock sector development.

