Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

DCI, Communications Authority Officials Set to Take Stand in Ahmed Rashid Trial

Ahmed Rashid, a former member of the elite Starehe Special Police Initiative and Vigilance Unit ‘also known as the Pangani Six’ is accused of shooting Jamal Mohammed and Mohammed Dahir Kheri to death on March 31, 2017, outside Amal Shopping Complex in Eastleigh, Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – The trial of alleged Eastleigh ‘killer cop’ Ahmed Rashid is set to resume this morning at the Kibera Law Courts before Justice Kavedza.

The proceedings are scheduled to begin at 9am, with three key witnesses lined up to take the stand.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among those expected to testify is an officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, alongside a representative from the Communications Authority of Kenya.

The Investigating Officer in the matter is also set to present evidence before the court.

Police Sergeant Ahmed Rashid was charged with murder on two counts of killing the two victims.

The defence has challenged the court’s jurisdiction, evidence, summons and objected to plea-taking. The case was also delayed to accommodate the suspect’s claim of illness.

Ahmed Rashid, a former member of the elite Starehe Special Police Initiative and Vigilance Unit ‘also known as the Pangani Six’ is accused of shooting Jamal Mohammed and Mohammed Dahir Kheri to death on March 31, 2017, outside Amal Shopping Complex in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The Police Reforms Working Group and Missing Voices Alliance heard the State intends to call 25 witnesses, including police officers, to prove the unlawful murder of Jamal Mohamed and Mohamed Dahir Kheri.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

2 transformer vandals sentenced to 11 years in prison

Kenya convicts Amos Swahili and Ernest Kemboi for vandalising KPLC transformers, sentencing them to 11 years. DCI vows to curb energy theft and sabotage.

58 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Seme man kills 4-metre python after attack on pregnant goat, delivers it to police

A Kisumu resident killed a four-metre python after it attacked his pregnant goat in Seme Sub-County and delivered it to a police station.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya expels Zimbabwean lawyer Brian Kagoro over alleged role in funding protests

Kenya has expelled Zimbabwean constitutional lawyer Brian Bright Kagoro, alleging links to foreign-funded efforts to mobilise protests and fuel political unrest following a months-long...

2 hours ago

Africa

UN Security Council expresses concern over continued violence in Sudan

"Deliberate attacks against humanitarian personnel, their premises and assets may constitute war crimes," council members said, urging all parties to comply with international law...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Storm in National Assembly as ODM MPs Caroli Omondi, Antoney Kibagendi Removed from Key Committees

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah dismissed the claims as misleading, maintaining that Omondi had not been discharged but affected by a broader reallocation of committee...

13 hours ago

Kenya

MPs Push Legal Changes to End KMTC Control Dispute

Nyikal said Parliament could no longer tolerate policy inconsistencies affecting a critical health training institution.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Feb 26 By-Elections: IEBC Urges Compliance with Campaign Deadlines, Warns of Penalties

Ethekon emphasized that "any candidate found engaging in campaigning or voter mobilization beyond the legal deadline would face administrative sanctions in accordance with the...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s First Balloon Pulmonary Valvuloplasty on Preterm Newborn Performed at KNH

During the procedure, doctors insert a small tube (catheter) through a blood vessel into the heart, inflate a balloon to widen the valve, and...

16 hours ago