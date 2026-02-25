DCI, Communications Authority Officials Set to Take Stand in Ahmed Rashid Trial

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – The trial of alleged Eastleigh ‘killer cop’ Ahmed Rashid is set to resume this morning at the Kibera Law Courts before Justice Kavedza.

The proceedings are scheduled to begin at 9am, with three key witnesses lined up to take the stand.

Among those expected to testify is an officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, alongside a representative from the Communications Authority of Kenya.

The Investigating Officer in the matter is also set to present evidence before the court.

Police Sergeant Ahmed Rashid was charged with murder on two counts of killing the two victims.

The defence has challenged the court’s jurisdiction, evidence, summons and objected to plea-taking. The case was also delayed to accommodate the suspect’s claim of illness.

Ahmed Rashid, a former member of the elite Starehe Special Police Initiative and Vigilance Unit ‘also known as the Pangani Six’ is accused of shooting Jamal Mohammed and Mohammed Dahir Kheri to death on March 31, 2017, outside Amal Shopping Complex in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The Police Reforms Working Group and Missing Voices Alliance heard the State intends to call 25 witnesses, including police officers, to prove the unlawful murder of Jamal Mohamed and Mohamed Dahir Kheri.