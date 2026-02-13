Connect with us

Kenya

CS Wandayi Launches Last Mile Connectivity in Kisii, Closing Kenya’s Energy Divide

The last mile connectivity Phase Six aims to connect at least 150,000 Kenyans across 45 wards in Kisii

Published

KISII, Kenya, Feb 13 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wadayi has officially launched and commissioned the last mile connectivity of the national electric grid in Kisii County, bringing electricity closer to homes and businesses that have long remained in darkness.

The launch took place in Bokebo village, Nyaribari Chache constituency, where residents have for years watched high-voltage lines pass overhead without benefiting.

“The government ensures every household, business, and public institution is connected to the national grid,” CS Wadayi said, highlighting the government’s commitment to bridging the gap between infrastructure and people.

The last mile connectivity Phase Six aims to connect at least 150,000 Kenyans across 45 wards in Kisii, significantly improving access to electricity and supporting the country’s long-term goal of 100% energy transition.

CS Wadayi emphasized the importance of this phase in ensuring that communities can fully benefit from the national grid, boosting economic growth and social development.

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda underscored the need for a renewable energy transition to combat climate change, noting that connecting local households to the national grid reduces the energy access gap.

“This connectivity project will run across several villages, and our target is to achieve 100% energy transition,” said MP Jhanda.

The initiative is expected to enhance access to electricity for homes, businesses, and public institutions, contributing to Kenya’s broader energy and climate objectives.

