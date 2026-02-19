Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

CS Murkomen Accuses Gachagua of Tribal Bias in Security Debate

Murkomen further alleged that the Democracy for the Citizens Party leader’s criticisms were motivated by tribal bias, targeting both him and President William Ruto.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 19 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has pledged to respond decisively to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of repeatedly dragging his name into public debates on national security.

Speaking on Thursday, February 19, Murkomen claimed that Gachagua has unfairly singled him out in calls for changes within the security sector, despite the fact that security operations involve multiple government agencies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Murkomen further alleged that the Democracy for the Citizens Party leader’s criticisms were motivated by tribal bias, targeting both him and President William Ruto.
“Whenever he opens his mouth, it is always Ruto and Murkomen, as if no one else exists in the security architecture,” Murkomen said.

The Cabinet Secretary warned that he would confront what he described as incitement.
“We are not going to tolerate your tribalism. Do not profile me because of my community. Do not bring your politics into this. I have kept quiet for far too long. We will meet those inciters face to face,” he declared.

This comes hours after Gachagua criticized the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, whom he accused of being “clueless” and indulging in the excesses of public resources while threatening opposition leaders.

He questioned the urgency of the Githurai demolitions, contrasting the heavy-handed response in the capital’s outskirts with the lack of government action in Isiolo, where a Deputy Principal, Mr. Gatobu of Leparua Secondary School, was brutally attacked and killed by bandits on February 18.

“These same bandits later raided a police station, stealing cattle and killing both officers and locals, yet hundreds of police officers are dispatched to brutalize Mama Mboga in Githurai? Shame on this regime for its misplaced priorities and blatant disregard for human life and dignity,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua expressed solidarity with the residents of Githurai and Isiolo, reiterating that Kenyans’ constitutional rights must be upheld.

“Before liberation, Kenya is our country and no one should take away your constitutional rights,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Death warrant issued for Nyeri man who murdered minor and hid body in house

Nyeri High Court sentences Nicholas Macharia to death for murdering a minor and burying her inside his house, with postmortem revealing severe traumatic injuries.

18 minutes ago

Kenya

High Court Orders Sh102.5mn Payment to 41 Judges Denied Appointment by Uhuru

Presiding Judge Mugambi stated that the judges were unfairly denied the opportunity to serve despite being duly nominated.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Gachagua Condemns Githurai Demolitions as “Senseless and Inhuman”

Gachagua criticized the deployment of hundreds of police officers in the dead of night to destroy traders’ property and intimidate ordinary citizens.

1 hour ago

Kenya

KeNHA Demolitions: Angry Traders Clash with Police, Block Thika Road in Githurai

Traders gathered in large numbers, shouting slogans and resisting demolition efforts by KeNHA officials.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi Business Community Urges Rethink of Gachagua-Led Protests Over Economic and Safety Concerns

The organisation's chairperson Nelson Githaiga, the lobby group expressed solidarity with the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Sifuna Votes in LSK Elections, Highlights Fight Against Impunity

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 19 – As voting got underway in the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) elections, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna cast his ballot...

2 hours ago

Kenya

High Court Clears Way for KPC Privatisation After Dismissing Petitions

The court found that the privatisation plan had been carried out in substantial compliance with the Constitution and applicable laws.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Concern as Early School Pickups Spark Debate Over Children’s Welfare in Kenya

The incident, which has drawn attention online and within communities, highlights mounting worries over the impact of extremely early school transport schedules on children’s...

3 hours ago