Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Court Petition Halts NACADA Recruitment Over Legality Concerns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – A recruitment drive by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has been thrown into uncertainty after a petition was filed challenging the constitutionality and legality of the entire process.

Court documents show the case targets the authority’s recruitment of Compliance Officers, an Office Administrator, Accountants, a Corporate Communications Officer and a Records Management Officer.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The positions were advertised on January 13, 2026, with applications open for 21 days and set to close on February 3.

The petitioner argues the process is discriminatory and unconstitutional, particularly objecting to the requirement that applicants physically deliver hard copy applications to the agency’s headquarters in Nairobi.

The filing describes the requirement as unlawful and seeks judicial intervention to safeguard constitutional standards.

Key complaints raised in the petition include restricting submissions to physical delivery in Nairobi despite the agency having 33 regional offices and an operational website, failure to advertise the vacancies in newspapers of national circulation, relying instead on publication through MyGov, omission of remuneration details in the job advertisement, allegedly contrary to statutory requirements and claimed violations of constitutional provisions on equality, fair labour practices and fair administrative action.

The petition seeks conservatory orders to suspend the recruitment and appointment process pending full hearing and determination of the case.

It argues that allowing appointments to proceed would render the legal challenge meaningless.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Met lists Nairobi, Mombasa among counties set for heavy rainfall

Kenya Met warns of intensified rainfall in Nairobi, Mombasa and 20 other counties from Feb 21–25, with flood risks as heavy downpours exceed 30mm...

27 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya presses Russia for ‘unimpeded access’ to citizens caught in Ukraine war

Kenya demands consular access to citizens caught in the Russia–Ukraine war and seeks clear repatriation protocols amid recruitment concerns.

2 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

‘We will deliver all our promises,’ DP Kindiki reaffirms

"It is a foolish leader who thinks they will promise something, fail to do it, and then pass the exam on the day of...

3 hours ago

EDUCATION

Koskei affirms Govt Commitment commitment to Girls’ Higher Education

"We want to see all our girls going to universities. We to see all of them going,” the Head of Civil Service said. “About...

4 hours ago

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Ukraine denies recruiting Africans, faults Russia’s exploitative practices

Ukraine denies recruiting Africans, contrasting Moscow’s exploitative practices. Researchers warn African fighters face fraud, coercion, and frontline risks in Russia.

5 hours ago

Africa

Russia’s African recruits victims of exploitation, not mercenaries: experts

Researchers warn that African recruits in Russia’s Ukraine war face exploitation and fraud, dismissing claims they join voluntarily for financial gain.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Who’s bankrolling Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi caravan? Accountability concerns mount

Senator Edwin Sifuna faces scrutiny over funding of Linda Mwananchi campaign after unveiling a sound truck at rallies, raising accountability questions.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi terror plot foiled: Weapons cache linked to Al-Shabaab seized by police

Police seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 600 rounds of ammunition, 6 grenades in Nairobi raid linked to Al-Shabaab terror plot.

9 hours ago