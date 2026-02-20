Court Petition Halts NACADA Recruitment Over Legality Concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – A recruitment drive by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has been thrown into uncertainty after a petition was filed challenging the constitutionality and legality of the entire process.

Court documents show the case targets the authority’s recruitment of Compliance Officers, an Office Administrator, Accountants, a Corporate Communications Officer and a Records Management Officer.

The positions were advertised on January 13, 2026, with applications open for 21 days and set to close on February 3.

The petitioner argues the process is discriminatory and unconstitutional, particularly objecting to the requirement that applicants physically deliver hard copy applications to the agency’s headquarters in Nairobi.

The filing describes the requirement as unlawful and seeks judicial intervention to safeguard constitutional standards.

Key complaints raised in the petition include restricting submissions to physical delivery in Nairobi despite the agency having 33 regional offices and an operational website, failure to advertise the vacancies in newspapers of national circulation, relying instead on publication through MyGov, omission of remuneration details in the job advertisement, allegedly contrary to statutory requirements and claimed violations of constitutional provisions on equality, fair labour practices and fair administrative action.

The petition seeks conservatory orders to suspend the recruitment and appointment process pending full hearing and determination of the case.

It argues that allowing appointments to proceed would render the legal challenge meaningless.