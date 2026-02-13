Connect with us

Kenya Airways plane taking off at JKIA/FILE

Kenya

Court blocks planned aviation strike, travelers can relax

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has temporarily stopped a planned strike by aviation workers, ensuring air travel continues smoothly.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has temporarily halted a planned strike by aviation workers, giving passengers and airlines reassurance that flights and airport operations will continue without disruption.

The interim order, issued on February 12, 2026 at Milimani Court, comes in a case between the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU).

The Court certified KCAA’s application as urgent and directed that the strike notice dated February 9, 2026 should not be acted upon until the matter is fully heard.

Under the order, no strike action may interfere with KCAA’s core duties, which include safeguarding aviation safety and security, regulating air services and supporting the growth of civil aviation in Kenya

“These functions are critical to protecting travelers and maintaining confidence in Kenya’s aviation sector,” said KCAA Director General Emile Arao.

The Court scheduled the next hearing for February 26, 2026, where further directions on the matter will be given.

KCAA assured passengers, airline partners, and the public that operations remain normal, safe, and uninterrupted.

The Authority emphasized its commitment to constructive dialogue with employees, saying that sustainable solutions are best achieved through legal and consultative mechanisms.

