‘You will dig graves’: Police commander orders lethal force against dreaded ‘panga boys’ gang

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno has authorised security agents to use firearms when necessary in operations against the notorious “Panga Boys” gang, responsible for a surge of violent robberies across the region.

Speaking on Saturday, Nuno issued a stern warning to criminals, urging them to abandon crime or leave the Coast region entirely. He stressed that officers would not hesitate to use their firearms when circumstances justify it under the law.

“All those men and women involved in crime for one reason or another, your days are numbered. Crime doesn’t pay,” Nuno warned.

“You have two options: desist and reform, or move out of the entire Coast region. Where we are justified to use our firearms, we will not hesitate.”

The commander noted that decisive measures were necessary to combat gangs targeting residents and businesses in Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale counties. According to him, these gangs have used machetes and other crude weapons to terrorise communities.

“If I find you in possession of a machete, terrorising locals, we will not spare you. These are lethal weapons capable of killing,” Nuno added, confirming that officers have been instructed to act firmly against armed suspects.

Gang rampage

The warning comes amid growing concern over violent robberies in the Coast region, where gangs have targeted shops, pedestrians, and homes.

On Friday, the National Police Service (NPS) moved to calm public anxiety, assuring Kenyans that security agencies remain in control and are actively pursuing suspects linked to recent incidents.

In a statement, the NPS confirmed it had taken note of media reports describing “gangsters on the rampage” in Mombasa, Kilifi, and Siaya counties and provided updates on ongoing investigations.

In Mombasa, police reported that on January 28, a security guard was assaulted in the Tononoka area by a group of young men armed with crude weapons.

Police arrested two key suspects linked to the incident while a third remains at large.

Officers recovered knives and a machete, and the case is now before court, according to NPS spokesperson Michael Nyaga.

In Mtwapa, Kilifi County, detectives investigated a shop attack captured on CCTV on the same date.

Three main suspects were arrested, and police recovered a large cache of suspected stolen items, including crude weapons, 49 mobile phones, electronics, and gas cylinders.

All suspects have been arraigned and are assisting with further investigations.

Regarding an incident in Bondo, Siaya County, the NPS reported that a specialised team of detectives made a “critical breakthrough,” with further details expected as investigations continue.

The police service reiterated that crime in any form would be dealt with “firmly and lawfully” and thanked members of the public for providing information that aided investigations.

The Inspector-General of Police has also directed officers nationwide to enhance service delivery and safeguard people and property.

The NPS urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via toll-free hotlines.

