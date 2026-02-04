Cherargei slams police transfers over Nandi Hills assault as ‘travesty of justice’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — Nandi Senator Kiprotich Cherargei has condemned the handling of a recent police assault incident in Nandi Hills, describing the administrative action taken against senior officers as a “travesty of justice.”

In a public statement, Cherargei criticized the National Police Service (NPS) for what he termed a weak response, faulting the decision to transfer senior officers implicated in the incident instead of initiating disciplinary or criminal proceedings.

“After the much-hyped administrative action by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja against senior police officers who oversaw the brutalization of youths for playing a pool game in Nandi Hills Town, Nandi County, he only ‘rewarded’ them through mere transfers instead of disciplinary action and criminal prosecution,” Cherargei said.

“This is why I dismissed it as a pure public relations gimmick by the Inspector General of Police.”

The senator said the officers directly involved in the assault remain at large, adding that legal action is being pursued through the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and a private legal team to seek compensation and prosecution. He also noted that parliamentary oversight processes are underway.

“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it always bends towards justice,” Cherargei said.

Pool assault

The incident occurred on January 10, when CCTV footage emerged showing at least eight police officers storming a pool hall in Nandi Hills and assaulting young men who were playing pool.

The footage shows officers ordering the youths to lie on the floor, forcing them to hold their national identity cards in their mouths, and caning them. The reason for the assault remains unclear.

The video sparked widespread public outrage, with human rights advocates condemning what they described as a blatant abuse of power. Prominent lawyer Willis Otieno termed the incident a “gross violation of human dignity,” warning that “authority without accountability is abuse.”

On January 31, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja ordered administrative action against six senior officers following investigations by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU).

Those affected include the Sub-County Police Commander (OCPD) for Tinderet, three officers commanding local police stations, and commanders of specialized units based at Songoh Camp.

The NPS said the action targeted local commanders to reinforce accountability and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on police misconduct.

However, the statement did not clarify what action would be taken against the officers captured on CCTV carrying out the assault.

Public reaction has remained sharply critical, with social media users and rights groups questioning the justification for the violence, noting that playing pool is a lawful activity and that citizens cannot be subjected to humiliation for engaging in legal conduct.