Capital FM: Powering Kenya’s sporting pride through HSBC SVNS 2

On 14th–15th February 2026, Kenya once again takes its place on the global sporting stage as host of the HSBC SVNS 2 tournament — the second division of the prestigious World Rugby Sevens circuit organised by World Rugby and sponsored globally by HSBC. Capital FM is proud to serve as the Official Media and Entertainment Partner to the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) for this landmark event.

This is more than a sponsorship. It is a statement about who we are as a media house — and about what Kenya can become when talent is given visibility.

Kenya’s selection as host nation is no coincidence. It reflects the strength of our rugby heritage, the global respect commanded by Shujaa, the steady rise of the Lionesses, and Nairobi’s growing status as a continental sporting capital. The HSBC SVNS platform is recognised worldwide as a gateway to the elite tier of global rugby. For Kenya to host this tournament signals confidence in our organisation, our fans and our athletes. It affirms that we are not merely participants in global sport — we are contributors to its growth and co-authors of its future.

The excitement surrounding this tournament has already spoken volumes. Tickets sold out rapidly — a powerful signal that Kenyans are hungry for world-class sport on home soil. That early sell-out is more than a commercial success; it is a reflection of national pride and belief in our teams. It demonstrates that when global opportunity meets local talent, Kenyans respond decisively.

Yet beyond the sold-out stands lies an even greater opportunity — for the entire country to rally in solidarity, whether in the stadium or tuned in across radio, digital and social platforms.

This weekend, we call on every Kenyan to do more than watch — we call on you to show up in spirit and in colour. Wear our national colours with pride. Wrap yourself in the flag. Let the red, black, green and white flood the stadium and fill our homes. Let our voices rise together in support of Shujaa and the Lionesses.

Rugby sevens is electric — and so is Kenyan energy.

Capital FM will power the atmosphere with the best mix of music, blending sport and sound into a uniquely Kenyan celebration. This is not just about competition; it is about connection. It is about hanging out, cheering, dancing, singing and reminding the world what the Kenyan spirit looks like when it comes alive.

Our involvement in this tournament is rooted in our DNA. For decades, Capital FM has been a trusted voice in sports and entertainment, seamlessly blending music, culture and storytelling to connect with Kenya’s youthful population. Rugby mirrors that identity — fast-paced, rhythmic, resilient and unifying.

Through our integrated Music & Sports ecosystem — radio, digital platforms, social engagement and live experiences — we are bringing fans closer to the game and its heroes. We are not simply broadcasting fixtures; we are curating moments. We are amplifying resilience, discipline, teamwork and national aspiration — on and off the pitch.

At a time when Kenya’s median age stands at approximately 20.3 years, sport carries enormous cultural and economic significance. It channels youth energy positively, builds identity and opens global pathways for talent.

When Shujaa step onto the pitch and when the Lionesses compete, they carry more than a ball — they carry the aspirations of a generation.

Supporting women’s rugby in particular signals a progressive Kenya that recognises excellence across gender lines. Visibility matters. When young girls see the Lionesses competing at world level, possibility expands. When young boys watch Shujaa fight for every point, belief strengthens.

Media must therefore move beyond reporting scores. Our responsibility is to build platforms, shape narratives and project Kenyan excellence to the world. International tournaments attract scouts, sponsors, investors and tourists. If we do not boldly tell our own stories, others will define them for us.

By partnering with KRU, we are helping elevate rugby across Kenya and Africa, strengthening commercial confidence in the sport and reinforcing Nairobi’s reputation as a global sporting destination.

This weekend calls for more than attendance; it calls for patriotism.

Let families fill the stands where possible. Let communities gather around radios and screens. Let corporates fly the flag. Let social media timelines reflect national pride. Let us bring our vibrant, joyful and communal culture into the stadium.

Sport is serious competition — but it is also celebration. It is shared hope.

Capital FM’s partnership with KRU reinforces our position as Kenya’s leading lifestyle and sports media brand. It strengthens our Music & Sports identity and demonstrates our commitment to adding value beyond airplay — through partnerships that build culture, celebrate talent and elevate national pride.

When media stands at the frontline of talent exposure, we do not simply chronicle moments — we help create them.

This HSBC SVNS 2 weekend is Kenya’s moment.

Wear the colours. Dance to the music. Fill the stadium. Tune in. Cheer loudly. Stand proudly.

Let us rise to it — together.

Symon Bargurei

Managing Director, Capital FM