Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wajackoyah told this writer that though he has never smoked bhang in his entire life, he will do it to "mark a new beginning in the country"/FILE

CRIME PREVENTION

Cambodian court gives harsh sentences to two British men for cannabis trafficking

Both men were arrested by anti-drug police on June 17, 2025, for attempting to smuggle 19.9 kg of marijuana from Cambodia to Britain through the Phnom Penh International Airport.

Published

PHNOM PENH, Feb 24 – Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Tuesday convicted two British nationals of smuggling dry marijuana and gave them harsh sentences, according to a verdict.

Robert Brown, 41, was sentenced to 14 years in jail, and Hogg Jordan James, 28, was imprisoned for 10 years, the verdict said, adding that the court also fined both convicts 24 million riels (6,000 U.S. dollars) in total.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The duo was charged with “drug use, possession, trafficking and transport under Articles 40 and 45 of Cambodian Law on Drug Control,” said the verdict pronounced by Phnom Penh Municipal Court presiding judge Tithsothy Borachat.

Both men were arrested by anti-drug police on June 17, 2025, for attempting to smuggle 19.9 kg of marijuana from Cambodia to Britain through the Phnom Penh International Airport.

The marijuana was believed to have come from Thailand.Under Cambodia’s law, the convicts have one month to appeal against the verdict.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

2 robbery suspects arrested in Mombasa linked to viral armed attacks in Bondo

The DCI has linked two robbery suspects arrested in Mombasa to the armed robbery incidents captured on CCTV in Bondo, Siaya County. An AK-47...

15 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya expels Zimbabwean lawyer Brian Kagoro over alleged role in funding protests

Kenya has expelled Zimbabwean constitutional lawyer Brian Bright Kagoro, alleging links to foreign-funded efforts to mobilise protests and fuel political unrest following a months-long...

36 minutes ago

Africa

South Sudan’s president assures UN of full humanitarian access amid clashes

The UN said that a recent escalation of fighting in Jonglei State has exacerbated this crisis, displacing more than 280,000 people and disrupting markets,...

2 hours ago

Africa

UN Security Council expresses concern over continued violence in Sudan

"Deliberate attacks against humanitarian personnel, their premises and assets may constitute war crimes," council members said, urging all parties to comply with international law...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Storm in National Assembly as ODM MPs Caroli Omondi, Antoney Kibagendi Removed from Key Committees

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah dismissed the claims as misleading, maintaining that Omondi had not been discharged but affected by a broader reallocation of committee...

11 hours ago

Kenya

MPs Push Legal Changes to End KMTC Control Dispute

Nyikal said Parliament could no longer tolerate policy inconsistencies affecting a critical health training institution.

11 hours ago

Kenya

Feb 26 By-Elections: IEBC Urges Compliance with Campaign Deadlines, Warns of Penalties

Ethekon emphasized that "any candidate found engaging in campaigning or voter mobilization beyond the legal deadline would face administrative sanctions in accordance with the...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s First Balloon Pulmonary Valvuloplasty on Preterm Newborn Performed at KNH

During the procedure, doctors insert a small tube (catheter) through a blood vessel into the heart, inflate a balloon to widen the valve, and...

14 hours ago