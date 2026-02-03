Otuoma grilled in Sh1.4 billion tender probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — Busia County Governor Paul Otuoma on Tuesday appeared before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) at its Western Regional Offices in Bungoma, following a summons over investigations into the alleged irregular award of tenders worth more than Sh1.4 billion.

The anti-graft agency said the governor voluntarily recorded a statement to aid ongoing investigations centered on alleged conflict of interest, procurement irregularities, and misappropriation of public funds involving several senior county officials.

EACC Director of Legal Services and Asset Recovery, David Too, confirmed that Governor Otuoma is among eight Busia County officials under investigation for allegedly awarding tenders to proxy companies linked to family members and close associates during the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 financial years.

According to the Commission, about Sh90.03 million is reported to have been paid to four private entities allegedly linked to the governor and his family. The firms include Baya Farmcare Limited, Leokiz Investment Limited, and Multidose Agro Supplies Limited.

“I wish to confirm that the Governor was summoned to our Bungoma office today, where he appeared to record a statement. He has not been arrested, but he is being interrogated,” Too said while speaking from Machakos Town.

Investigations are also examining alleged irregularities in the construction of the Busia Trailer Park Yard, a project designed to accommodate more than 200 trailers near the Kenya–Uganda border.

The EACC alleges that public land measuring approximately 2.4 hectares was leased without a competitive procurement process to M/s Athi Limited for a period of 25 years at an annual rent of Sh1.4 million.

Under the arrangement, parking revenue was reportedly to be shared 30 per cent to the County Government and 70 per cent to the contractor.

“The investigations relate to various projects where county officials may have engaged in conflicts of interest, including trading with their own proxies. Governor Otuoma is cooperating with the process, and the Commission will take appropriate legal action once investigations are concluded,” Too added.

The EACC said the probe into Busia County has attracted significant public and stakeholder interest and assured that any official found culpable would face prosecution.

The Commission also pledged to pursue the recovery of any assets determined to have been corruptly acquired.