Clinical Officer arrested for raping pregnant woman at Bomet Health Centre

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 — A clinical officer attached to Chemaner Health Center in Bomet County has been arrested for allegedly raping a pregnant woman during a routine medical visit at the facility.

The suspect identified as Eric Langat, also known as Kirinyet, is reported to have been caught in a compromising position with the patient in one of the consultation rooms while colleagues responded to a distress call.

Bomet East Sub-County Police Commander Michael Singa said the victim raised an alarm after the alleged assault began, drawing the attention of staff and other patients within the facility.

The matter was reported at Chemaner Police Station, prompting officers to launch a manhunt. They tracked down and arrested the suspect at his hideout.

Police escorted the victim to Longisa County Referral Hospital for medical examination and counselling.

Singa said the suspect will remain in custody for interrogation pending arraignment in court.