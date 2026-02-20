Beyond the Ballot: Gina Din’s New Book Spurs Fresh Debate on Africa’s Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20— At a time of declining public trust, strained democratic institutions and a shifting global order, Beyond the Ballot has entered Africa’s leadership discourse with a strong call for accountability and narrative clarity.

The pan-African publication was launched in Nairobi on Thursday evening, with the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr Korir Sing’oei, attending as Guest of Honour. His presence underscored the book’s relevance not only to governance but also to diplomacy and Africa’s positioning on the global stage.

Curated by strategic communications expert Gina Din, Beyond the Ballot challenges leaders to look beyond electoral wins and focus on delivery, credibility and sustained public trust. It argues that in today’s digitally connected world, leadership is increasingly defined by effective communication, institutional strength and control of national narratives.

Speaking at the launch, Sing’oei said the book offers a timely framework for how African leaders can better engage citizens and shape the continent’s voice globally.

“In Beyond the Ballot, Gina distils her experience to make a compelling case that in moments of transition and complexity, Africa must communicate its story deliberately and consistently. Leaders must engage citizens and build trust to enable collaboration and shared development,” he said.

He added that the publication provides practical tools to align government messaging and policy communication, helping to project coherence, confidence and hope in challenging times.

The book has also drawn endorsement from Ivorian football legend Didier Drogba, whose influence beyond sport reflects Africa’s growing global cultural and diplomatic footprint.

“Beyond the Ballot is about reclaiming Africa’s voice and demonstrating the power of thoughtful, effective leadership,” Din said. “Through real-life case studies and practical insights, it seeks to inspire leaders, citizens and the next generation to lead with intention, courage and vision.”

Drawing on experience across governance, media, crisis management, public health, diplomacy and nation branding, the publication links communication to accountability and highlights the deliberate effort required to rebuild public trust.

The launch featured a high-level leadership dialogue moderated by Brand Africa founder Thebe Ikalafeng and international journalist Milton Nkosi, both of whom emphasised the central role of narrative in shaping leadership outcomes.

Contributors to the book include leading African thinkers and practitioners such as Dr Wale Akinyemi, Dr Frank Njenga, Billene Seyoum Woldeyes, Susan Wakhungu Githuku, Dr Mercy Mwangangi, Dr Edgar Githua, Matt Aikhionbare, Justice Alfred Mavedzenge, Moky Makura, Anver Versi and Prof Onkgopotse Tabane.

Beyond the Ballot will be available in print and online, with additional launch events planned across major African cities later this year.