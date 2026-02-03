Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio under scrutiny as NLP seeks Registrar’s clarity on status, funding

The Augustus Muli-led National Liberal Party has petitioned the Parties Registrar seeking clarity on Azimio’s legal status, leadership, membership and funding.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — The National Liberal Party (NLP), a founding member of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, has petitioned the Registrar of Political Parties seeking clarity on the coalition’s legal status, registered membership, leadership structure, and finances.

The letter, authored by the Augustus Muli-led party, comes amid growing uncertainty within Azimio following internal realignments and the resignation on Tuesday of its Executive Director, Raphael Tuju.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Muli accused some constituent parties of hoarding coalition-linked funds at the expense of smaller partners, warning that the practice risks weakening and deregistering less resourced parties.

“As parties languish and face deregistration because of the cost of recruitment and running offices, some partner parties are hoarding millions of shillings in banks courtesy of our coalition,” Muli said on Tuesday.

He also questioned Azimio’s operational relevance, arguing that the coalition has been largely inactive and paralysed by internal power struggles.

“Azimio’s last meaningful engagement was last year during the selection of the IEBC panel, where an election produced a winner the leadership did not want. That dispute cost the country eight months in court,” Muli said.

Muli further claimed the coalition currently lacks functional leadership and administrative structures.

“As Azimio currently stands, it does not have clear officials or offices,” he said.

According to Muli, internal resistance to democratic processes has stalled efforts to reorganise the coalition.

“The current officials are scared of holding elections because they fear that smaller parties, by virtue of their numbers, might actually take over leadership positions,” he added.

NLP Secretary General Omondi Koyoo said Azimio—formed under amendments to the Political Parties Act that allow for coalition political parties—must now demonstrate transparency, accountability, and compliance with the law.

“Coalitions are living agreements, not tombstones,” Koyoo said, arguing that Azimio must evolve in line with democratic choice and statutory requirements.

At its formation ahead of the 2022 General Election, Azimio brought together 26 registered political parties, making it the largest coalition in Kenya’s history. It later emerged as the majority coalition in Parliament but has since lost ground following a wave of defections by smaller constituent parties to the ruling UDA-led Kenya Kwanza coalition.

In its petition, the NLP is asking the Registrar to establish whether Azimio remains compliant with the Political Parties Act, including disclosure of the coalition’s deed of agreement, an updated list of constituent parties, records of parties that have exited, the status of its governing organs, and a register of officials who have resigned or ceased to hold office.

A central focus of the petition is coalition financing. The NLP is seeking clarity on funds disbursed from the Political Parties Fund, particularly allocations tied to the 6.9 million votes Azimio received in the 2022 presidential election.

“As partner parties struggle to remain operational, some coalition members are sitting on millions of shillings held in bank accounts by virtue of the coalition arrangement,” Koyoo said.

Koyoo said Tuju’s resignation has further exposed leadership gaps within Azimio at a critical moment for the opposition.

The NLP said it is now awaiting direction from Azimio chairperson and former President Uhuru Kenyatta on the coalition’s future.

“We are all waiting to see what the chairman of the coalition party, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, will do to give new energy and cohesion to Azimio,” Muli said.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties is yet to responded to the petition.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Bobi Wine says Ugandan military now ‘fully occupying’ his house 

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine says soldiers are occupying his Magere residence, barring family access amid an escalating standoff following disputed January 15 elections.

5 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Forced ingestion of chillies’: Postmortems reveal torture in Kenyatta Market deaths blamed on police

Autopsies of Daniel Nuthu and James Nzau show blunt force trauma and forced ingestion of maize and chilies, pointing to torture. VOCAL Africa has...

25 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Turkish businessman charged with Al-Shabaab membership in Mombasa

A Turkish businessman, Osman Erdinc Elsek, faces multiple terrorism-related charges in Mombasa, including alleged Al-Shabaab membership, collecting terrorist information, and illegal firearm possession. Pretrial...

1 hour ago

County News

2 arrested after police recover illegal ammunition in Kitui

Two suspects were arrested after police recovered 30 rounds of live ammunition during a routine roadblock operation in Kitui County.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mwenda Mbijiwe case: Mother calls on God at habeas corpus hearing

The mother of missing security analyst Mwenda Mbijiwe broke down in court as a habeas corpus hearing resumed as the State fails to comply...

3 hours ago

Kenya

JOOTRH Leads Kenya Toward Fully Paperless Healthcare

JOOTRH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Joshua Clinton Okise said the hospital has completed its transition to a fully paperless environment, with all patient records...

4 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Clintons agree to testify before House committee over Epstein probe – China Daily

The committee, in its post, accused the Clintons of "defying lawful subpoenas" and "trying to dodge contempt by requesting special treatment."

4 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

EU immigration rules overhaul set for summer, says top official

An influx of asylum-seekers into the EU began in 2015, when the number doubled to 1.32 million. By the end of 2023, the total...

4 hours ago