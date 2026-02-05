AUC condemns killing of Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam Gaddafi

ADDIS ABABA, Feb 5 – The African Union Commission has raised alarm over the killing of Libyan political figure Saïf al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of Muammar Gaddafi, warning that the incident could further destabilise Libya’s fragile political transition.

the AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the incident comes at a sensitive time for Libya, which has struggled for years to restore stability and build inclusive political institutions after prolonged conflict.

Youssouf added that violence of this nature risks deepening divisions and derailing efforts aimed at national reconciliation”

“The Chairperson expresses his condolences to the family of the deceased, as well as to all those affected by this incident, and recalls the imperative of resolving political differences through peaceful and lawful means,” the statement reads.

He appealed for calm among political actors while reaffirming its long-term engagement in Libya.

*Mahmoud Ali Youssouf calls upon the Libyan authorities to uphold the rule of law and to ensure that the circumstances surrounding this killing are thoroughly investigated, and that those responsible are held accountable in accordance with the law,” the AUC said in a statement.

Saif al-Islam’s lawyer told the AFP news agency a “four-man commando” unit carried out an assassination at his home in the city of Zintan, though it was not clear who may have been behind the attack.

The public prosecutor’s office said forensic experts had been dispatched to Zintan in north-west Libya to conduct investigations.

Saif al-Islam was long seen as the most influential and feared figure in the country after his father, who ruled Libya from 1969 until being ousted and killed during an uprising in 2011.