Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

AUC condemns killing of Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam Gaddafi

“Mahmoud Ali Youssouf calls upon the Libyan authorities to uphold the rule of law and to ensure that the circumstances surrounding this killing are thoroughly investigated, and that those responsible are held accountable in accordance with the law,” the AUC said in a statement.

Published

ADDIS ABABA, Feb 5 – The African Union Commission has raised alarm over the killing of Libyan political figure Saïf al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of Muammar Gaddafi, warning that the incident could further destabilise Libya’s fragile political transition.

the AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the incident comes at a sensitive time for Libya, which has struggled for years to restore stability and build inclusive political institutions after prolonged conflict.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Youssouf added that violence of this nature risks deepening divisions and derailing efforts aimed at national reconciliation”

“The Chairperson expresses his condolences to the family of the deceased, as well as to all those affected by this incident, and recalls the imperative of resolving political differences through peaceful and lawful means,” the statement reads.

He appealed for calm among political actors while reaffirming its long-term engagement in Libya.

*Mahmoud Ali Youssouf calls upon the Libyan authorities to uphold the rule of law and to ensure that the circumstances surrounding this killing are thoroughly investigated, and that those responsible are held accountable in accordance with the law,” the AUC said in a statement.

Saif al-Islam’s lawyer told the AFP news agency a “four-man commando” unit carried out an assassination at his home in the city of Zintan, though it was not clear who may have been behind the attack.

The public prosecutor’s office said forensic experts had been dispatched to Zintan in north-west Libya to conduct investigations.

Saif al-Islam was long seen as the most influential and feared figure in the country after his father, who ruled Libya from 1969 until being ousted and killed during an uprising in 2011.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Trump signs law reauthorizing AGOA trade program through 2026

President Trump has signed a law reauthorising AGOA through 2026, restoring duty-free US market access for eligible African countries.

14 hours ago

Africa

South African Mayor cuts power to Nigerian High Commission over unpaid bills

Tshwane disconnected electricity to Nigeria’s High Commission over unpaid utility bills before restoring supply after payment, Mayor Nasiphi Moya said.

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Uruguay President Yamandú Orsi begins State Visit to China to deepen trade ties

Uruguay President Yamandú Orsi has arrived in China for a state visit aimed at deepening trade, investment, and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Czech Republic sign defence cooperation agreement

Kenya and the Czech Republic have signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement in Nairobi to boost military training, intelligence sharing, peacekeeping and security cooperation.

7 days ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya, IGAD push Daua River Basin dam to transform Mandera Triangle

Kenya, IGAD and Mandera County are pushing the Daua River Basin project, including a proposed mega dam, to boost irrigation, food security and regional...

7 days ago

Featured

Finland’s ambassador praises Kenyan men, hails confidence and bold fashion

Finland’s Ambassador Riina-Riikka Heikka has praised Kenyans for their beauty, confidence and expressive fashion, rating Kenyan women close to 10 and men 8.5.

7 days ago

Africa

Tinubu aides say Nigerian leader unharmed after stumbling in Ankara

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu briefly fell during a reception in Ankara but was unharmed and went on with talks with Turkey’s President Erdoğan.

January 28, 2026

CHINA DAILY

Chinese tourist numbers to Japan plunge as airlines cancel flights and safety fears grow

Chinese travel to Japan has slumped after airlines canceled nearly half of flights amid diplomatic tensions, security warnings, earthquakes and disease fears.

January 28, 2026