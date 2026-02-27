Sossion set for KNUT Secretary General comeback after appellate court rules deregistration as teacher unlawful

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – The Court of Appeal has ruled that the deregistration and termination of veteran teacher and former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) leader Wilson Sossion was unlawful, a decision that could pave the way for his bid as secretary-general in the upcoming April union elections.

The appellate court found that the processes leading to Sossion’s dismissal violated employment laws, reinforcing the protection of teachers’ rights under Kenya’s legal framework.

Sossion, who previously served as KNUT secretary-general, now stands eligible to contest for the union’s top position, with the April elections fast approaching.

The decision is seen as a major boost for his supporters, who have long advocated for his reinstatement.