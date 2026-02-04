US airpower keeps ISIS leadership ‘underground’ in Somalia: AFRICOM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) has defended its increased airstrikes in Somalia, describing them as “critical support” that has helped Somali partner forces weaken ISIS-linked militants and hold strategic ground in the country’s northeast.

During a digital press briefing, AFRICOM Commander General Dagvin Anderson said the strikes were coordinated with Somali forces and aimed to provide capabilities local troops do not possess independently, including intelligence, surveillance, and precision targeting.

General Anderson cited operations in Puntland’s Golis Mountains as a key example of the impact of US air support. According to him, Somali partner forces, backed by US assistance, launched an offensive against ISIS elements operating in the rugged mountain terrain, significantly reducing the group’s operational space.

“These strikes have allowed them to stay engaged, shrink the territory held by ISIS, and, most importantly, maintain pressure in the Golis Mountains,” Anderson said, citing feedback from Somali partners.

He added that sustained pressure has forced ISIS leadership into hiding and limited the group’s ability to organize and move openly.

While air operations have drawn attention, AFRICOM officials emphasized that they represent just one aspect of broader security cooperation with Somalia.

Sergeant Major Garric M. Banfield, AFRICOM’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader, highlighted efforts to strengthen maritime domain awareness along the Somali coast.

“This includes technical support to help Somali authorities monitor their waters and counter threats such as arms smuggling, piracy, and illegal fishing,” Banfield said.

“The goal is to improve security capabilities to protect shorelines and borders.”

AFRICOM leaders linked maritime security to regional stability in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea, where smuggling networks can empower armed groups in Somalia.

AFRICOM views Somalia as a key front in the broader fight against extremist organizations on the continent, including al-Shabaab and ISIS affiliates.

General Anderson stressed that U.S. support complements rather than replaces Somali forces.

“Somali troops conduct ground operations, while the U.S. provides intelligence, training, logistical support, and targeted airstrikes when necessary,” he said.

Officials argue that this partnership model enables Somali forces to maintain momentum against militants while building capacity for long-term stability.

Throughout the briefing, AFRICOM leadership emphasized that security gains are linked to broader goals of stability and development.

“Security leads to stability, and that stability creates opportunities,” Anderson said, noting that cooperation with African partners is central to AFRICOM’s strategy.