53 migrants dead or missing after boat capsizes off Libya: IOM – China Daily

Published

A rubber boat carrying 55 migrants capsized off Libya’s coast on Feb. 6, leaving at least 53 people dead or missing, including two infants, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Monday.

The vessel overturned north of the coastal city of Zuwara, according to the UN migration agency. Only two survivors — both Nigerian women — were rescued during a search-and-rescue operation conducted by Libyan authorities.

The IOM said the survivors reported losing close family members in the incident, underscoring the human toll of the dangerous Mediterranean migration route.

Libya remains a key transit point for migrants attempting to reach Europe, with overcrowded and unseaworthy boats frequently leading to deadly accidents at sea.

