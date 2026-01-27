Xi Jinping calls for stronger China-Vietnam alignment, socialist cooperation

BEIJING, China, Jan 27 — China and Vietnam should keep to their paths, remain unwavering in their commitments, promote each other’s development with solidarity and cooperation, and work together toward a brighter future, President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.

The call marked the second interaction between the two leaders within four days, following Xi’s congratulatory message to To Lam on his reelection as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

Xi said he believes that under the leadership of the CPV Central Committee headed by To Lam, Vietnam will surely fulfill the goals and tasks set by the 14th National Congress of the CPV and realize the two goals set for the centenary of the party and the country.

While China is advancing toward its second centenary goal of building a modern socialist country in all respects, Vietnam has also embarked on a new era of national development, Xi said.

He said that China and Vietnam must remain firm in their convictions, uphold fundamental principles while pursuing innovation, guard against and defuse various risks and challenges, jointly safeguard the socialist cause and preserve the political character of China-Vietnam relations.

He called on the two sides to further strengthen exchanges and mutual learning on party and state governance, make good use of mechanisms such as high-level meetings, theory seminars and training sessions, and continuously enhance governance capacity and national governance effectiveness.

Xi also urged closer alignment of development strategies and deeper high-level mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Vietnam, in order to bring more benefits to the two peoples and advance socialist modernization in both countries.

He stressed the need for the two sides to strengthen coordination in international and regional affairs, jointly oppose hegemonism and bloc confrontation, and work together to promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

To Lam thanked the CPC Central Committee for its congratulatory message on the successful convening of the 14th National Congress of the CPV, which concluded on Friday, and expressed appreciation for Xi’s good wishes on his reelection as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

China’s development has consistently provided inspiration and valuable experience for Vietnam’s own development, To Lam said, adding that Vietnam will adhere to the one-China policy and continue to support the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the four major global initiatives.

To Lam also expressed Vietnam’s willingness to strengthen political mutual trust with China, enhance cooperation in diplomacy, national defense and public security, deepen practical cooperation across various fields and foster friendship between the two peoples.

The two leaders also exchanged Spring Festival greetings, extending best wishes for happiness and well-being to the peoples of the two countries.

It has long been a tradition for Xi and the general secretary of the CPV Central Committee to exchange greetings, either by sending messages or holding phone conversations, ahead of each year’s Spring Festival.

To Lam chose China as the destination of his first overseas visit after being elected as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee for the first time in August 2024. Last year marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Vietnam diplomatic relations, and Xi made a state visit to Vietnam in April.

Xu Liping, director of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences’ Center for Southeast Asian Studies, said that high-level diplomacy plays a steering and guiding role in relations between the two parties and the two countries.

“The frequent interactions between the leaders reflect the high level of bilateral relations between the two parties and two countries,” Xu said.

